Dodgers Dugout: Here's why Dave Roberts did the right thing by removing Rich Hill

The right move?

Let's get right to the big topic: Did Dave Roberts do the right thing by removing Rich Hill after seven perfect innings against the Marlins on Saturday? Let's examine what we know:

--Hill had made only two starts before Saturday for the Dodgers because of blisters, and was on the disabled list for blisters when they acquired him.

--The Dodgers training staff examined his hand after each inning to check for hot spots, which are a precursor to blisters.

--After the sixth inning, the trainers detected a hot spot on his finger. Hill persuaded Roberts to let him pitch another inning.

--After the seventh inning, the hot spot was still there, and his finger was tender to the touch.

--There is no guarantee Clayton Kershaw is 100%, so at the moment Hill is the de facto ace, and even if Kershaw is 100%, Hill is a strong No. 2, having allowed no earned runs with the Dodgers.

--The playoffs are three weeks away.

--If Hill gets a blister, it might put him out for the first round of the playoffs.

--Roberts' job is to do what is best for the team and guide the Dodgers to a World Series title, which they haven't done since 1988.

So, I'd have to say Roberts did exactly the right thing. You have to balance doing what is best for one player against what is best for the team. Hill was unhappy with the decision and argued to stay in the game. That's exactly what you would expect, and want, a competitor to say. As Roberts said, if this were April, he might have made a different decision. And the circumstances were different from the ones surrounding the choice to remove Ross Stripling from his no-hitter earlier this season.

As a Dodgers fan, sure, I wanted to see Hill try to get a perfect game. I was a bit unhappy when I saw Joe Blanton on the mound. But Roberts can't make decisions as a Dodgers fan. He has to do what is best for the team to win a title, and hope Dodgers fans understand. Some of us do. Some of us don't. But we'll all forget about it if we get to go to a championship parade in L.A. later this year.

The rest of the schedule

HOME (7 games): Sept. 19-21 vs. San Francisco, Sept. 22-25 vs. Colorado.

ROAD (13 games): Sept. 12-14 at New York Yankees, Sept. 15-18 at Arizona, Sept. 27-29 at San Diego, Sept 30-Oct. 2 at San Francisco.

The magic number

Each week I will look at a uniform number a Dodger is wearing and go through the history of that number with the Dodgers. When I was a kid and went to games, I was always curious who wore the number of my favorite players. Then again, I was a strange kid. For “best Dodgers to wear the number,” only the stats a player compiled while he was with the team and wearing that number count.

Next up is: No. 44 (Rich Hill)

Best Dodgers to wear No. 44: Al Downing (1971-77), Takashi Saito (2006-08).

Others to wear No. 44: Gene Mauch (1948), Bob Aspromonte (1956), John Roseboro (1959-60), Ron Fairly (1960), Dick Tracewski (1962-65), Alan Foster (1967-70), Hank Webb (1977), Ron Washington (1977), Mickey Hatcher (1979-80), Ken Landreaux (1981-87), Jose Vizcaino (1989-90), Darryl Strawberry (1991-93), Mark Guthrie (1996-98), Phil Hiatt (2001), Paul Shuey (2002-03), A.J. Ellis (2009), Vicente Padilla (2009-11), Aaron Harang (2012), Chris Withrow (2013-14), Chin-hui Tsao (2015).

What Vin Scully means to me

I asked you to tell me your best Vin Scully memory, and I got a lot of responses. I will publish selected ones in each newsletter. Keep emailing them to me.

John A. Congestio: What does Vin Scully mean to me? Simply put he was my refuge, my comfort. As a child growing up in a home that was broken by mental illness, there were many fearful nights. I cannot count the number of times my sister and I were in the same room fearful of what we heard beyond the door. As I would lay there, I would turn on the transistor radio to drown out the yelling and listen to the baseball game. I loved baseball and I loved the Dodgers. To a young boy growing up in East Los Angeles the Dodgers were all my idols.