Dodgers acquire second baseman Logan Forsythe for top pitching prospect Jose DeLeon

The Dodgers have found a second baseman for 2017.

The team has traded pitching prospect Jose De Leon to Tampa Bay in exchange for Logan Forsythe. The deal was announced on Monday afternoon.

Forsythe, 29, averaged 18 home runs the last two seasons with a .791 on-base plus slugging percentage. As a right-handed hitter, he provides balance for a lineup stacked with left-handed hitters. He is guaranteed $6.75 million through 2017, with an $8.5 million club option for 2018.

De Leon, 24, posted a 6.35 earned-run average in four starts for the Dodgers last season, but a strong performance in triple-A Oklahoma City still placed him near the top of the team’s prospect list.

In triple A, De Leon had a 7-1 record with a 2.61 ERA in 16 starts.

The Dodgers still possess a surplus of arms, including Julio Urias, Yadier Alvarez and Brock Stewart.

This ends a months-long search for a second baseman, which had led to lengthy negotiations with Minnesota over All-Star infielder Brian Dozier. The Twins sought a package that included De Leon and another high-profile prospect.

The Dodgers eventually pivoted to Forsythe, a less powerful but still useful asset.

