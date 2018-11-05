Bryce Harper is a star the Dodgers need to reach

Trout has never produced as much offensively, but is considered the better player because of his superior consistency. Whereas Trout has finished in the top four in MVP voting in each of previous six seasons, Harper is prone to down seasons. He had one such season this year. Still, even after his batting averaged remained under .220 until the final days of July, he played well enough over the final months to finish with 34 home runs and 100 runs batted in. He also led the major leagues with 130 walks.