Dodgers mailbag: Did the Dodgers do enough this winter?

Anyway, we can go on and on in this vein. For every player the Dodgers did not acquire, I can sit here and offer an explanation why. As Andrew Friedman himself once said, "If you're always rational about every free agent, you will finish third on every free agent." The Dodgers were exceedingly rational this winter. They exercised restraint, in part because of financial restrictions. They believed the core of their 2017 team was capable of replicating their performance in 2018. It is a reasonable, rational belief. But it also creates an easy narrative for those seeking to criticize the front office, should things continue to go awry: Why didn't they do more?