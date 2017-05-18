Dodgers cruise to 7-2 win over Marlins but lose Justin Turner to hamstring injury

A relatively smooth ride through an eventual 7-2 victory over the Miami Marlins took a troubling turn for the Dodgers Thursday night when their best hitter, Justin Turner, left the game because of a right hamstring injury in the seventh inning.

Turner, who is batting .379 with 17 RBIs and is tied for second in the National League with 13 doubles, was on second base with two outs after notching his team-leading 17th multi-hit game when Yasmani Grandal singled to left field.

But after Turner rounded third, he clutched his right leg and grimaced in pain. He was able to hobble his way home but was easily thrown out to end the inning and replaced by Chris Taylor at third base to start the eighth.

There was no medical update by the end of a victory that relievers Chris Hatcher, Luis Avilan, Josh Fields and Kenley Jansen secured by striking out 10 of 13 batters over the final 3 2/3 innings. But the injury appears at least severe enough to send Turner to the 10-day disabled list.

Before Turner shrieked in pain, the loudest sounds in Dodger Stadium were created by the hitters from both clubs, who combined to produce 14 batted balls with an exit velocity of 100 mph or more in the first six innings.

Leading the mash unit were right fielders Giancarlo Stanton, the Miami slugger who sent a screamer of a 114-mph double off the left-field wall in the second, and Yasiel Puig, the Dodgers slugger who sent a 111-mph drive deep into the left-center field pavilion for a two-run home run in the bottom of the second.

It wasn’t a very fun night for the starting pitchers, though Dodgers left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu was able to mute the Marlins enough over 5 1/3 innings to limit them to two runs and seven hits, including two homers, to improve to 2-5 with a 4.75 ERA on the season.

Miami right-hander Edinson Volquez was rocked for five runs and eight hits in six innings, as the Marlins, who swept a four-game series in Dodger Stadium in April 2016, lost for the ninth time in 10 games and fell to 14-26, the second-worst record in baseball.

Volquez, who two seasons ago was a member of the World Series-winning Kansas City Royals rotation, extended his streak of starts without a win to 15 dating back to last Aug. 25.

