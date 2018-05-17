Dodgers rally but bullpen falters in 6-5 loss to Marlins

Miracles only last so long. The sixth inning of the sixth Dodgers loss in a row proved that. In the top of the inning, as if possessed by a ghost from seasons past, the offense arose for a four-run, game-tying rally. In the bottom of the frame, the reverie ended when Pedro Baez served up a game-deciding home run to send the Dodgers toward a 6-5 defeat.
The evening revealed the desperation of the Dodgers situation. Even if their offense improves, the rest of the roster remains porous. The team's starting rotation lacks the ability to last deep into games. And the bullpen features too many landmines.
Every button manager Dave Roberts presses causes a conflagration: On Tuesday, it was Adam Liberatore and J.T. Chargois. On Wednesday, it was Baez, who hung a pitiable slider to Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto and watched the pitch disappear beyond the clutches of The Clevelander nightclub in left field.
Wednesday followed a script created from the dilemma choking the Dodgers (16-26). Walker Buehler gave up a season-high five runs in five innings. He allowed his first homer of the season, a two-run blast by Marlins first baseman Justin Bour in the fifth inning. The Dodgers bailed Buehler out with a sixth-inning rally. Baez erased all momentum in the bottom of the inning.
As he pondered the fate of his team on Wednesday afternoon, Roberts reached back in time and across the pond. He brought up a quote from Winston Churchill.
"When you're going through hell," Roberts as Churchill said, "keep going."
It was also Churchill who said "success consists of going from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm." That encapsulates Roberts these days. He has revealed his frustration for this group on only a few occasions this season — when Cody Bellinger did not hustle to the manager's standard in San Francisco, when the offense rolled over last week against Arizona — but usually projects calm.
Even so, the team's performance at the outset of Wednesday must have infuriated him. The Dodgers faced a rookie named Elieser Hernandez, a 23-year-old chosen in the Rule 5 draft by Miami last winter. Hernandez was making the first start of his big league career.
Hernandez kept the Dodgers quiet through the first three innings. The offense squandered an opportunity in the second. After a leadoff walk by Bellinger and a single by Chris Taylor, Max Muncy stared at strike three, Yasiel Puig flied out and Buehler grounded out.
In the fourth, the Dodgers broke through with a solo home run from catcher Yasmani Grandal. By that point, though, the team was already trailing.
Buehler permitted a run in the first inning on a pair of hits wrapped around a walk. Two innings later, Buehler could not erase a runner created by a leadoff error from Taylor, who fumbled a grounder hit by Marlins third baseman Martin Prado. Prado scored on a single by second baseman Starlin Castro.
In the fifth, Castro bothered Buehler again. Castro laced a single into center field to set the stage for Bour. The count ran full. Buehler fired a 96-mph fastball toward the outer edge of the plate. Bour displayed enough power to drive the baseball the other way for a two-run shot. Miami added another run with a sacrifice fly from former Dodger Miguel Rojas.
Hernandez departed after five innings. The offense of the Dodgers responded in uncharacteristic fashion: It awakened. Joc Pederson doubled off Marlins reliever Junichi Tazawa. Grandal provided an RBI single. Bellinger doubled.
As the Dodgers faced another situation with runners in scoring position, Marlins manager Don Mattingly inserted a new reliever, Drew Steckenrider. Taylor greeted him with an RBI single. Muncy tied the game in the next at-bat, hammering a 93-mph fastball for a two-run double.
