Dodgers complete four-game sweep of Mets, 6-3

On Thursday evening, in the seventh inning of a 6-3 victory over the Mets, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts orchestrated an elaborate ruse. He engages in feints like this often. He often refers to them as “just a little gamesmanship” — gambits to test the thinking of the opposing manager. Rarely do they work better than this.

With two outs, two runners aboard and the Dodgers leading by one, Roberts sent Corey Seager into the on-deck circle for pitcher Pedro Baez. In the bullpen, Sergio Romo loosened up. The path appeared clear: If Enrique Hernandez reached base, Seager would replace Baez at the plate and Romo would replace him on the mound. When Hernandez walked, Roberts saw his bluff called. Seager and Romo both sat down.

A third baseman in the minors, Baez batted for only the third time as a big-leaguer. His rust did not steady the nerves of Mets reliever Jerry Blevins. Blevins walked Baez on four pitches to force in a run. Another scored when Blevins walked Austin Barnes. The lead bloated to three, and the four-game unraveling of the Mets was complete.

The Dodgers (48-26) trounced an opponent in freefall. The fight was not even. This weekend offers a more robust challenge, as the Rockies visit Dodger Stadium for the first time since April. Trailing Colorado for most of the season, the Dodgers surged ahead in the National League West as Colorado dropped two of three to Arizona this week.

Thursday featured no spillover from Wednesday, when a well-struck and well-admired homer from Yasiel Puig incited the ire of the Mets. The team did not retaliate. They did not do much of anything, and the Dodgers won for the seventh game in a row.

The Dodgers pulled ahead after home runs in the third inning by Justin Turner and Enrique Hernandez. Hyun-Jin Ryu allowed two runs before exiting after five innings. Chris Hatcher coughed up the lead in the sixth. Joc Pederson put his team back in front an inning later with a solo homer, his team’s 15th in this series, which set a franchise record for a four-game set.

