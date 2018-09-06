Sloppy play by Dodgers leads to 7-3 loss to the Mets

Some of the hits were well-struck. Some were well-placed. Some were well-suited to land in the glove of a Dodger — except they did not. In all, there were 14 hits yielded by the Dodgers in a 7-3 loss to the New York Mets on Wednesday. What should have been a triumphant homestand ended with one of the sloppiest games of the season.
After taking three of four from Arizona last weekend, the Dodgers dropped two of three to the Mets. The team lost its grip on first place in the National League West and ceded control to Colorado. The Dodgers will travel to Coors Field for a three-game series there starting Friday. The club can ill afford a reprise of this output against the Mets.
Hyun-Jin Ryu surrendered five runs on 11 hits in six innings, falling victim to a flurry of soft contact after retiring the first nine batters he faced. His immediate replacement, Ryan Madson, yielded two runs in the seventh on three hits and a wild pitch.
The Dodgers launched two home runs against Mets starter Zack Wheeler but did little else. Max Muncy hit a two-run shot in the fourth inning. Cody Bellinger added a solo shot in the seventh. Wheeler cruised otherwise, striking out nine.
Wheeler does not classify as a slouch. From June to August he posted a 2.45 earned-run average in 17 starts. He permitted five earned runs last month. As Ryu zipped through the Mets’ lineup, Wheeler did the same. He struck out five Dodgers through three.
The joyride for Ryu ended in the fourth. He yielded a leadoff single to shortstop Amed Rosario and a double to second baseman Jeff McNeil. The Mets collected a run when a grounder struck by first baseman WIlmer Flores bounced off Ryu’s leg for a single. McNeil went to third on the hit.
When Mets outfielder Michael Conforto lofted a fly into foul territory along the left-field line, McNeil elected to test the arm of Joc Pederson. Pederson aced his half of the exam, unleashing a strong throw which beat McNeil to the plate. Yasmani Grandal scooped the baseball, only to fumble it as he tried to make a tag. Grandal smashed his glove in the dirt after McNeil was deemed safe.
Ryu yielded a third run on a single by outfielder Austin Jackson. Jackson handed Ryu an out by trying to leg out a double. Alex Verdugo cut short that dream.
The Dodgers countered with a two-out blast against Wheeler. Justin Turner notched his team’s first hit by sizzling a line drive off Wheeler’s torso. Wheeler remained in the game. Three pitches later, Muncy demolished a 91-mph fastball. The homer landed deep in the right-center pavilion and cut the Mets’ lead to one.
Ryu could not hold the line. His defense did not help. Ryu fed Mets catcher Kevin Plawecki a waist-high cutter for a double to start the fifth, and then gave up a single to outfielder Brandon Nimmo. With traffic on the bases, it was time for the defenders to disappoint.
Rosario sprayed a changeup into right field, where Verdugo sprinted toward it. Verdugo slid to get underneath the baseball, but could not coordinate with his glove. A single ticked off the leather and brought home a run. The Mets produced their fifth run when a liner from Flores deflected off Enrique Hernandez’s glove at shortstop.