Dodgers expecting reunion with veteran second baseman Chase Utley

Short hops: The Dodgers still do not have a timetable for left-handed pitcher Julio Urias as he returns from shoulder surgery. He is unlikely to contribute until after the All-Star break, at the earliest, but team officials are reluctant to pressure him with deadlines. "We're counting on him," Roberts said. "And we're excited for him." ... Yasiel Puig has yet to find a new agent after being dumped by the Wasserman agency last week. "He said he's open to new representation," Roberts said.