Dodgers' pitching problems continue in another loss to Padres

The worst road trip of this Dodgers season ended with a deflating thud, a 6-4 loss to the Padres. The Dodgers dropped six of seven on this trip to Arizona and San Diego, avoiding a week-losing streak only because of a sterling outing from Clayton Kershaw on Friday. The team has dropped eight of its last nine, snuffing out discussion of the pursuit of the 116-win pace set by the 2001 Seattle Mariners.

After resting his inflamed SC joint for two weeks, Alex Wood allowed four runs, including a pair of homers, in a six-inning outing. With his bullpen exhausted after a doubleheader on Saturday and a week of abbreviated performances from his starters, manager Dave Roberts used rookie Fabio Castillo in Sunday’s seventh inning. Castillo permitted a pair of runs to keep San Diego ahead.

The losses obscured a piece of franchise history. In the ninth, Cody Bellinger hit a solo shot, his 36th homer of the season, which broke Mike Piazza’s record for most by a Dodgers rookie.

Roberts is aware of the panic emerging among a certain subset of Dodgers fans. He says he does not monitor social media. He relies on intel from his teenage son, Cole. Roberts laughed when asked about the recent reports.

“I don’t want to share those publicly,” Roberts said. “It’s going to hurt some players’ feelings.”

Roberts said he understood the concern from fans. He indicated he hoped “they don’t jump off the bandwagon” based on one terrible week.

“It’s the same team,” he said. “We have the same goal. We’re going to be just fine. We can’t win every game.”

The primary problem on this trip has been the starting pitching. During the six games leading up to Sunday, the Dodgers starters lasted 23 2/3 innings and allowed 25 runs. The only encouraging outing came from Clayton Kershaw, who logged six scoreless innings on Friday. Even so, the cumulative earned-run average for the first six starters was 9.51.

The week-long slog meant the bullpen was drained by Sunday. Roberts hoped Wood could keep the relievers off their feet. The team did not plan to keep Wood on a restricted pitch count, despite his 13-day absence. “He’s seeing what’s been going on, and wants to go deep in the game,” Roberts said.

Wood showed signs of rust. He issued a two-out walk in the bottom of the first inning to outfielder Jose Pirela and gave up a subsequent single to first baseman Wil Myers. A 1-2 curveball to third baseman Yangervis Solarte veered well out of the strike zone. The baseball ticked off the glove of catcher Yasmani Grandal, but the official scorer ruled it a wild pitch. Pirela scored from first.

The Dodgers handed Wood a lead in the fourth. San Diego starter Jhoulys Chacin retired the first nine batters he faced. He was less fortunate in the 10th at-bat. Chris Taylor crushed a pitiable slider for a solo homer. After Curtis Granderson reached on an error by Myers, Justin Turner hit a go-ahead RBI double that hopped over the wall in center.

The advantage was not safe. Wood screamed in anger after his third pitch in the bottom of the fourth. It was a hanging, 0-2 curveball, a pitch doubled into center field by Padres outfielder Matt Szczur. His next pitch was just as frustrating, a flat changeup drive into the left-field seats by shortstop Erick Aybar.

During his last outing here, Wood sparked a fracas involving Roberts and San Diego manager Andy Green, which occurred after Wood threatened to drill Pirela. Wood thought Pirela was stealing signs. Green insulted Wood in front of Roberts. Roberts challenged Green to fight, as both managers were ejected.

The histrionics were limited on Sunday. Instead, Pirela responded with his bat. In the fifth, he pulled a 91-mph fastball over the left-field fence for a solo homer to expand San Diego’s lead.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Twitter: @McCulloughTimes