Dodgers shut out Padres in first combined no-hitter in franchise history

In the third start of his career, Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler spun six no-hit innings before manager Dave Roberts removed him from the game in a 4-0 victory over the Padres. Buehler was the lead horse as the team's pitching staff pulled together for a unique milestone: The first combined no-hitter in franchise hitter and only the 12th in baseball history.
After Buehler left the mound, Tony Cingrani handled the seventh. He walked a pair but did not permit a hit. Yimi Garcia blitzed through the eighth. When Adam Liberatore struck out Padres outfielder Franchy Cordero to end the ninth, catcher Yasmani Grandal threw his fists toward the sky. Buehler ran off the bench and jumped into his catcher's arms.
By now, in his third season as manager, Roberts has grown accustomed to these situations. He took the baseball from Ross Stripling in his debut outing after 7 1/3 innings in 2016. Later that summer, Roberts made the more difficult choice to end Rich Hill's bid for a perfect game in Miami. In both cases, Roberts opted to avoid exposing his players to the threat of injury.
The decision on Friday followed the same logical pattern. Buehler had thrown 93 pitches, one shy of his professional high. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2015. He is operating under a tightly monitored innings restriction this season. At 23, Buehler is the most promising arm in the Dodgers farm system — and he may become a mainstay in the rotation.
With Hyun-Jin Ryu out until after the All-Star break with a torn groin muscle, the Dodgers need a fifth starter. Buehler has excelled in his three opportunities. He has posted a 1.13 earned-run average and struck out 19 batters. He fanned eight Padres on Friday as he pitched through an early-game downpour at Monterrey Stadium.
The Padres gifted the Dodgers a run in the first inning. After a leadoff walk by Taylor and a single by Hernandez, Matt Kemp lifted a baseball into shallow right field. A cavalcade of Padres surrounded the baseball. No one caught it, as it splashed into the outfield for an RBI single.
An inning later, Taylor and Hernandez flexed their muscle. San Diego starter Joey Lucchesi left a curveball over the middle for Taylor. He boomed the ball beyond the center-field fence. In the next at-bat, Hernandez powered a fastball over the bullpen in left field.
Midway through the top of the third, the grounds crew intervened to fix the mound. The mud had clumped in the cleats of both Lucchesi and Buehler. Buehler struggled with his command in the third, issuing a pair of walks.
By the fourth, the weather had calmed down. A stoppage looked less likely. The Dodgers added a run in the sixth when Chase Utley hopped off the bench to hit a triple. Alex Verdugo brought Utley home with an RBI single.
Soon after, Verdugo played an inadvertent role in Buehler's first big-league hit. Leaning off first base, Verdugo got clipped by a liner off Buehler's bat. The ball was ruled dead after it hit Buehler's foot.
