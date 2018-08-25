Dodgers make it look easy in 11-1 rout over the Padres

The name on the back of his jersey inspired snickers. On the first day of Players Weekend, a now-annual stunt which allows the workforce of Major League Baseball to wear nicknames on their uniforms, Rich Hill climbed atop the mound at Dodger Stadium recognized as “D. Mountain.” The sobriquet combined a diminutive of his first name with a synonym for his last name — the ideal concoction for adults who play a children’s game for a living.