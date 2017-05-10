Kenta Maeda pitches into 9th; Bellinger homers in Dodgers' 5-2 win

Kenta Maeda pitched into the ninth inning, Cody Bellinger homered and made a tumbling catch in left field and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 on Wednesday night to complete a three-game sweep.

Maeda (3-2) got within two outs of his first career complete game before Francisco Cervelli hit a two-run homer. Maeda was pulled after that, completing 8 1/3 innings while allowing two runs and five hits. He struck out five and left to a rousing ovation.

Bellinger hit a two-run homer in the first inning off Chad Kuhl (1-3), then got dirty to catch to rob Gregory Polanco of a hit in the fourth inning. The rookie started in place of injured Andrew Toles, and fans in the left field pavilion chanted “Cody! Cody!” after the tumbling grab.

Bellinger has six homers and a .315 average through his first 14 career games.

