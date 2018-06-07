Matt Kemp's offensive showing not enough in 11-9 Dodgers' loss to the Pirates

After Dickerson trotted to first, Ferguson compounded the damage. He loaded the bases with a pair of walks. Up came Harrison for a second time. Harrison stroked a three-run double into left field. A walk by Ferguson for the next batter, outfielder Austin Meadows, brought Roberts out of the dugout. The manager took the baseball from the rookie and handed it to Hudson — who gave up an RBI single to outfielder Starling Marte that put the Dodgers down four.