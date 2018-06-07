Matt Kemp's offensive showing not enough in 11-9 Dodgers' loss to the Pirates

Sturdy for the last few weeks, the Dodgers bullpen collapsed after rookie Caleb Ferguson could not complete the second inning in an 11-9 loss to Pittsburgh. A prodigious effort from Matt Kemp, who drove in five runs, could not offset Ferguson’s early combustion and the relief corps’ night-long unraveling.
Ferguson, a 21-year-old former 38th-round pick, secured only five outs. Pittsburgh charged him for four runs. The brevity of his outing heaped responsibility for the rest of the night onto the bullpen. Daniel Hudson gave up two unearned runs. Brock Stewart permitted two more. Scott Alexander and Yimi Garcia teamed to surrender three runs in the sixth inning. To add to the wreckage, Tony Cingrani exited with a member of the training staff after facing only one batter.
On an evening when the Dodgers demoted embattled reliever Pedro Baez to the minors, his fellow relievers built a tremendous case for why the Dodgers should have kept him around.
The double-digit mess obscured another big night from Kemp at the plate. He hit a two-run double in the second inning and launched a three-run home run in the fifth. Cody Bellinger had a two-run shot of his own. It was not enough.
On Wednesday the team finally felt the weight of the injuries to the starting rotation. With Clayton Kershaw, Kenta Maeda, Rich Hill and Hyun-Jin Ryu on the disabled list, the team called up Ferguson to stanch the bleeding. Maeda will likely return this weekend at Dodger Stadium. But his right hip strain still forced the team to rustle up more organizational fodder.
Ferguson grew up in the suburbs of Columbus, Ohio. He intended to play college baseball at West Virginia. His path became rocky after he underwent Tommy John surgery in high school. Unsure how to continue his career, he jumped at the chance to be a Dodger.
The Dodgers chose Ferguson with the 1,149th pick in the 2014 draft. The 1,148th pick was an outfielder named Cody Jones. Kansas City released him this spring. The 1,150 pick was Magglio Ordonez Jr., the son of the six-time All-Star. Ordonez never rose above the Gulf Coast League and washed out after two seasons.
Ferguson charted a less typical path. He started only four games in 2015, his first professional season. He rose to class-A Great Lakes in 2016 and joined a rotation in class-A Rancho Cucamonga with Walker Buehler and Dennis Santana. Buehler made only five appearances as a Quake; Ferguson spent the entire season there.
On Wednesday afternoon, Ferguson lounged on a couch in the PNC Park clubhouse with Santana. They stared at a television showing Cleveland playing Milwaukee. Preparing for his first big-league start on Thursday, Santana slipped into the training room. Ferguson fiddled with his phone as his own debut drew closer.
Ferguson did not have to wait long for his first major-league crisis. He built the fire himself. The bottom of the second inning began with Ferguson clipping Pirates outfielder Corey Dickerson with a 94-mph fastball. An inning earlier, Ferguson had started his career by plunking second baseman Josh Harrison with a curveball. He managed to avoid further damage. He was less fortunate in the second.
After Dickerson trotted to first, Ferguson compounded the damage. He loaded the bases with a pair of walks. Up came Harrison for a second time. Harrison stroked a three-run double into left field. A walk by Ferguson for the next batter, outfielder Austin Meadows, brought Roberts out of the dugout. The manager took the baseball from the rookie and handed it to Hudson — who gave up an RBI single to outfielder Starling Marte that put the Dodgers down four.
The offense erased the deficit in the third. Two walks brought Kemp to the plate with two outs. Kemp hammered a first-pitch fastball from Pittsburgh starter Trevor Williams off the center-field wall for a two-run double. Bellinger topped Kemp by blasting a knee-high changeup into the right-field bleachers to tie the score.
The deadlock ended after three batters in the bottom of the third. With two runners aboard, Pirates third baseman Colin Moran hit a grounder to Max Muncy. Muncy spun to throw to second base, hoping for a double play. His hopes were dashed when the ball bonked off the helmet of Pittsburgh veteran David Freese, who was running toward second.
A run scored on Muncy’s error and another soon followed on a groundout. A two-run double by Freese off Stewart brought home two more runs in the fourth.
Down four runs, the Dodgers turned to Kemp once more. Muncy and Turner set the stage for him again. Kemp detonated a 95-mph fastball from Pittsburgh reliever Steven Brault. The three-run homer landed in the Pirates bullpen in left-center field.
Kemp had pulled the Dodgers within one. They would advance no closer. Alexander allowed the first two batters he faced to reach in the sixth. Garcia surrendered an RBI single to Pirates shortstop Sean Rodriguez and a two-run double to outfielder Gregory Polanco. It was only the second time this season the Dodgers yielded double-digit runs to an opponent.