Dodgers still undecided about calling up Yasiel Puig from minor leagues

On the eve of September, Dodgers officials continue to say they have not decided if outfielder Yasiel Puig will merit a call-up when the rosters expand. The team intends to recall catcher Austin Barnes along with relievers Luis Avilan, Louis Coleman and Josh Ravin.

Despite Puig’s encouraging performance in triple-A Oklahoma City and the Dodgers’ obvious need for right-handed hitters, the team remains wary of welcoming Puig back onto the roster. His behavior led, in part, to his demotion at the start of August.

“With Yasiel, [a call-up is] still a possibility,” Manager Dave Roberts said before Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Rockies. “We’re still trying to figure out what’s best for him, and what’s best for us.”

Puig hit .348 in his first 19 games with Oklahoma City. Andrew Friedman, the team’s president of baseball operations, insisted the reports on Puig’s behavior have been positive. But there are still questions about his ability to handle a part-time spot in the majors.

The Dodgers could require Puig in a more prominent role if recently acquired Josh Reddick continues to struggle at the plate. Reddick was hitting .145 with a .359 on-base plus slugging percentage as a Dodger heading into Wednesday’s games.