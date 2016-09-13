Dodgers pitcher Brett Anderson is scheduled to make a rehab start

As he recovers from a blister on his pitching hand, Dodgers pitcher Brett Anderson will start on Friday for triple-A Oklahoma City in the Pacific Coast League playoffs against El Paso.

Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts relayed the update on Anderson before Tuesday’s game in the Bronx against the New York Yankees. After undergoing back surgery in March, Anderson has pitched in two games this season. He lasted one inning and gave up five runs in his first start on Aug. 14 against Pittsburgh; in his next start Aug. 20 against Cincinnati, he surrendered six runs in three innings.

Anderson is one of several injured Dodgers veterans with an outside chance of helping the club in October.

Brandon McCarthy (hip stiffness) and Alex Wood (elbow impingement) will pitch in simulated games at the team’s complex at Camelback Ranch, Roberts said. Scott Kazmir remains shut down as he recovers from thoracic spinal inflammation.

The Dodgers hope Wood can serve as a left-handed option in the bullpen. Due to his struggles throwing strikes as he returns from Tommy John surgery, McCarthy looks unlikely to make the postseason roster.

