Julio Urias could make 2017 debut for Dodgers in San Francisco

On Friday evening, as the Dodgers’ pitching staff combusted at Chase Field, Julio Urias pitched into the sixth inning of a game for triple-A Oklahoma City. He extended his pitch count to 93. It appeared to be the final stop on his sojourn away from the major league club.
Manager Dave Roberts indicated Urias is expected to log another five-inning stint in his next outing. When asked if that outing would occur next week in San Francisco, Roberts managed a smile.
“It might,” he said before facing the Diamondbacks at Chase Field.
Considered the organization’s top prospect for the past two years, Urias did not break camp as a member of the Dodgers because the team wanted to conserve his innings for later in the season. Urias is not expected to pitch beyond a 180-inning threshold.
Urias has made three starts for Oklahoma City. He issued six walks in his first two outings as he searched for comfort. The Dodgers felt Urias looked more efficient on Friday, when he struck out six and limited triple-A Nashville to two hits.
“That last start was the way it’s supposed to look,” Roberts said. “Really encouraging for us.”
Urias is lined up to start on Thursday against the Giants. His arrival would allow Roberts to return Alex Wood into the bullpen, where Wood has looked dominant thus far this season.
Three lefties throw bullpen session
A trio of injured left-handed pitchers threw bullpen sessions before Saturday’s game. For the first time since beginning his second stint on the disabled list, Rich Hill pitched off a mound. He wore a bandage to protect the blister on his left middle finger. He threw 25 pitches, and tinkered with the grip of his curveball, which is believed to be the source of his skin irritation.
Hill is expected to embark on a rehabilitation assignment before rejoining the Dodgers, but Roberts indicated there was not a timetable for that yet. The same applies to Scott Kazmir (hip tightness), who threw 40 pitches on Saturday. Kazmir is still struggling to display the velocity and command necessary to thrive in the majors.
Grant Dayton (oblique strain) also took the mound. Roberts expects to activate Dayton by next weekend, when the Dodgers begin a series at home against Philadelphia.
