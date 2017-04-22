Julio Urias could make 2017 debut for Dodgers in San Francisco

On Friday evening, as the Dodgers’ pitching staff combusted at Chase Field, Julio Urias pitched into the sixth inning of a game for triple-A Oklahoma City. He extended his pitch count to 93. It appeared to be the final stop on his sojourn away from the major league club.

Manager Dave Roberts indicated Urias is expected to log another five-inning stint in his next outing. When asked if that outing would occur next week in San Francisco, Roberts managed a smile.

“It might,” he said before facing the Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

Considered the organization’s top prospect for the past two years, Urias did not break camp as a member of the Dodgers because the team wanted to conserve his innings for later in the season. Urias is not expected to pitch beyond a 180-inning threshold.

Urias has made three starts for Oklahoma City. He issued six walks in his first two outings as he searched for comfort. The Dodgers felt Urias looked more efficient on Friday, when he struck out six and limited triple-A Nashville to two hits.

“That last start was the way it’s supposed to look,” Roberts said. “Really encouraging for us.”

Urias is lined up to start on Thursday against the Giants. His arrival would allow Roberts to return Alex Wood into the bullpen, where Wood has looked dominant thus far this season.

Three lefties throw bullpen session

A trio of injured left-handed pitchers threw bullpen sessions before Saturday’s game. For the first time since beginning his second stint on the disabled list, Rich Hill pitched off a mound. He wore a bandage to protect the blister on his left middle finger. He threw 25 pitches, and tinkered with the grip of his curveball, which is believed to be the source of his skin irritation.

Hill is expected to embark on a rehabilitation assignment before rejoining the Dodgers, but Roberts indicated there was not a timetable for that yet. The same applies to Scott Kazmir (hip tightness), who threw 40 pitches on Saturday. Kazmir is still struggling to display the velocity and command necessary to thrive in the majors.

Grant Dayton (oblique strain) also took the mound. Roberts expects to activate Dayton by next weekend, when the Dodgers begin a series at home against Philadelphia.

Caption Breaking down the Clippers' 99-91 victory over the Jazz in Game 2 The Clippers defeated the Jazz, 99-91, in Game 2 to even the series in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs. The Clippers defeated the Jazz, 99-91, in Game 2 to even the series in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs. Caption Breaking down the Clippers' 99-91 victory over the Jazz in Game 2 The Clippers defeated the Jazz, 99-91, in Game 2 to even the series in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs. The Clippers defeated the Jazz, 99-91, in Game 2 to even the series in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs. Caption One Heart | Two Families Former Hall of Fame baseball player Rod Carew received a heart and kidney transplant from former NFL player Konrad Reuland. Former Hall of Fame baseball player Rod Carew received a heart and kidney transplant from former NFL player Konrad Reuland. Caption Shakur Stevenson could be the next Floyd Mayweather Jr. Olympic medalist and new professional boxer Shakur Stevenson and his grandfather and coach Wali Moses talks with The Times on April 18. Olympic medalist and new professional boxer Shakur Stevenson and his grandfather and coach Wali Moses talks with The Times on April 18. Caption Breaking down the Clippers' loss to the Jazz in Game 1 Joe Johnson made a shot at the buzzer and the Utah Jazz defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 97-95, in Game 1 of a Western Conference first-round playoff series. Joe Johnson made a shot at the buzzer and the Utah Jazz defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 97-95, in Game 1 of a Western Conference first-round playoff series. Caption Do you have what it takes to be a Laker Girl? Every year, the Laker Girls hold open auditions for a spot on their team. So our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, decided he wanted to find out if he had what it takes to be a member of the famous dance squad. Every year, the Laker Girls hold open auditions for a spot on their team. So our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, decided he wanted to find out if he had what it takes to be a member of the famous dance squad.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Follow Andy McCullough on Twitter @McCulloughTimes