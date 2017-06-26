Los Angeles Dodgers put Brandon McCarthy on disabled list, recall Trayce Thompson

A day after a mysterious disappearance of command ignited discussion about a recurrence of “the yips,” Dodgers pitcher Brandon McCarthy was put on the disabled list because of tendonitis in his right knee.

The Dodgers executed a series of roster moves before Monday’s game against the Angels. McCarthy was shut down for 10 days. Reliever Ross Stripling was optioned to the minors. To fill the roster spots, the Dodgers recalled pitcher Brock Stewart and outfielder Trayce Thompson.

Manager Dave Roberts indicated that he was unsure if McCarthy’s knee issue affected his performance Sunday. In the second inning against the Colorado Rockies, McCarthy (6-3, 3.25 earned-run average) was unable to command his fastball and cutter. He issued two walks and threw three wild pitches. It looked similar to the bouts of wildness he dealt with last season as he returned from elbow ligament replacement surgery.

“He’s worked as much as anyone, if not harder than anyone,” Roberts said. “Because of not only the physical, what he had to go through and recover from, but the mental. And this is from last year to now. To have some of that going on in that second inning, yeah, I felt for him.”

Roberts applauded McCarthy for acknowledging the issue and refusing to shy away from it. McCarthy is expected to start again for the Dodgers before the All-Star break, Roberts said. The Dodgers did not announce the injury until after the clubhouse was closed to reporters.

The team had already inserted Kenta Maeda into the rotation. He is scheduled to start Tuesday against the Angels. Hyun-Jin Ryu will pitch Wednesday, Clayton Kershaw on Thursday. Kershaw switched places with Alex Wood, who will face the San Diego Padres on Friday at Petco Park.

Seager left out again

For the third day in a row, Corey Seager was neither in the Dodgers lineup nor on the disabled list. Seager left Friday’s game against Colorado because of a hamstring strain. On Monday, he completed agility drills at 80%, Roberts said.

“It’s more of a luxury to keep him away from the disabled list,” Roberts said. “As an organization, we want to push it as far as we can, as far as days to not put him on the DL. It potentially could happen, but we’re hopeful we won’t need to.”

Short hops

Cody Bellinger was named National League player of the week for the second time. Bellinger hit five home runs with a .370 batting average. … Scott Kazmir (hip tightness) began a rehabilitation assignment by pitching for Class-A Rancho Cucamonga. Kazmir gave up a home run to the first batter he faced. He was scheduled to throw three innings.

CAPTION General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. CAPTION General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. CAPTION Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. CAPTION Lonzo Ball talks with The Times' Lindsey Thiry about embracing Magic Johnson's high expectations, a day after the Lakers selected Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft. Lonzo Ball talks with The Times' Lindsey Thiry about embracing Magic Johnson's high expectations, a day after the Lakers selected Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft. CAPTION The Times' Bill Plaschke, Tania Ganguli and Lindsey Thiry report from El Segundo where the Lakers introduced No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball. Plus, who are the Lakers trying to land next? The Times' Bill Plaschke, Tania Ganguli and Lindsey Thiry report from El Segundo where the Lakers introduced No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball. Plus, who are the Lakers trying to land next? CAPTION Lakers No. 2 pick Lonzo Ball is looking forward to playing with Brandon Ingram, and as far as his dad? Well, Lonzo doesn't know what LaVar Ball is going to say next, either. Lakers No. 2 pick Lonzo Ball is looking forward to playing with Brandon Ingram, and as far as his dad? Well, Lonzo doesn't know what LaVar Ball is going to say next, either.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Twitter: @McCulloughTimes