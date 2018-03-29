Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner getting closer to swinging bat

Dodgers All-Star third baseman Justin Turner is closer to swinging a bat, a crucial step in his recovery from a broken wrist.
Turner suffered the injury March 19 when Oakland Athletics pitcher Kendall Graveman drilled him with a fastball. After the diagnosis, Turner was told he would require two to three weeks of rest before he could swing again.
"It'll probably be about pain management from there," Turner said before Thursday's season opener against the San Francisco Giants. "There's no doubt it's going to be sore. But it's just a matter of what you can deal with."
Turner is expected to be sidelined at least until May. His return depends on how his wrist responds to baseball activity.
"Literally, when it happened they were like, 'It could be four weeks, it could be 10 weeks,'" Turner said. "There really is no timetable."
Turner has talked with Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, who dealt with a broken wrist last season. Freeman was sidelined for six weeks. He wore a cast for a month, unlike Turner, who has already begun drills designed to improve his range of motion. Turner indicated he would not swing until he felt his wrist could move comfortably.
"Again," Turner said, "it's going to come back to pain tolerance."
Turner will spend the weekend with the team, and will travel to Phoenix for a series next week against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers have not determined if Turner will stay behind at Camelback Ranch for his rehab, or if he will travel with the big-league squad.
Toles to play daily in Oklahoma City
It was not shocking when the Dodgers optioned outfielder Andrew Toles to triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday. Despite Toles' hitting more productively than outfielder Joc Pederson this spring, the Dodgers had begun utilizing Toles as a reserve, telegraphing his demotion.
Toles may not remain in the minors for long. The Dodgers alter their roster regularly and can be creative in the usage of the 10-day disabled list. But for as long as Toles stays in Oklahoma City, he will see plenty of at-bats. The organization hopes to keep Toles sharp after he sat out the majority of last season because of a torn knee ligament.
"That gives him a little opportunity there," manager Dave Roberts said.
The Dodgers opted to keep Pederson and utility player Kyle Farmer as the final two bench players. Farmer can play third base and catcher.
Garcia to start season on disabled list
The Dodgers put reliever Yimi Garcia on the 10-day disabled list to start the season. Garcia has not pitched since undergoing elbow ligament reconstruction in 2016.
Garcia posted a 6.35 earned-run average in six appearances this spring. He is still completing steps in his recovery progression, Roberts said. Garcia needs to pitch in back-to-back outings and make an appearance that lasts longer than one inning before the team will feel comfortable considering him for the big-league roster.
"Sometime around the second week of April, boxes will be checked for Yimi," Roberts said. "That's a big win for all of us. At that point in time, we'll make a decision on what makes sense for him, and our ballclub."
