Dodgers are No. 1 in ticket price jump

Third baseman Justin Turner has started to swing a bat — without hitting a ball — five weeks after his left wrist was hit by a pitch and broken. The Dodgers would be delighted if he could return by mid-May. … On the day after reliever Tony Cingrani was cited for a balk on a pickoff move he said he regularly uses without incident, Roberts was asked if the Dodgers would ask the league office to review video for clarification. "I'm sure that's happened," Roberts said. … The Dodgers acquired Class A left-handed reliever Logan Salow from the Oakland Athletics for pitcher Wilmer Font, whom they had designated for assignment.