Dodgers are No. 1 in ticket price jump

In the wake of their first World Series appearance in 29 years, the Dodgers raised their average ticket price more than any other team in the major leagues, according to a new study.
The Dodgers' average ticket price this season is $41.13, a jump of 14.5%, according to the Team Marketing Report study. No other team raised its average price more than 10%.
The average ticket price ranks fifth in the majors, behind the Chicago Cubs ($58.57), Boston Red Sox ($56.97), New York Yankees ($47.62) and Washington Nationals ($42.02). The Angels are at $30.26, below the league average of $32.44.
The Dodgers' World Series berth put an exclamation point on the current streak of five consecutive National League West championships. The only teams in major league history with more consecutive postseason appearances: the Atlanta Braves (1991-2005) and Yankees (1995-2007).
In 2013, the first year of the Dodgers' run, their average ticket price was $22.37, according to the report. Their average price has increased 84% since then. The league average has increased 17% since then; the Angels' average has risen 10%. The Angels have not won a postseason game in nine years.
The Dodgers have led the major leagues in attendance and player payroll in each of the five full seasons under Guggenheim Baseball ownership. The payroll more than doubled under new ownership, but economists say ticket prices reflect supply and demand, not player salaries.
The study does not consider the cost of luxury seats and suites in determining the average ticket price.
The study's "Fan Cost Index" calculates the cost for a family of four to attend a game, with the Dodgers at $268.02, the Angels at $194.02, and the league average at $230.98.
The index counts four average-price tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas, two beers, two caps and parking.
Dodgers spokesman Steve Brener did not respond to a request for comment.
Slow way back
When the Dodgers put infielder Logan Forysthe on the disabled list April 15, they said they were hopeful he could return in the minimum 10 days. That would have meant activating him Wednesday.
Instead, he might miss another 10 days, or more. Forsythe said the inflammation in his right shoulder had not subsided when he first tried to throw this week.
"Tested it out," he said. "Didn't go well."
Forsythe said he expects to resume a throwing program Friday. Manager Dave Roberts said Forsythe also would need at least four or five days on a minor league rehabilitation assignment.
Short hops
Third baseman Justin Turner has started to swing a bat — without hitting a ball — five weeks after his left wrist was hit by a pitch and broken. The Dodgers would be delighted if he could return by mid-May. … On the day after reliever Tony Cingrani was cited for a balk on a pickoff move he said he regularly uses without incident, Roberts was asked if the Dodgers would ask the league office to review video for clarification. "I'm sure that's happened," Roberts said. … The Dodgers acquired Class A left-handed reliever Logan Salow from the Oakland Athletics for pitcher Wilmer Font, whom they had designated for assignment.
Follow Bill Shaikin on Twitter @BillShaikin