Dodgers plan to reactivate Rich Hill on Sunday against San Diego

After missing one start with a cracked fingernail and missing another start when his finger became infected, Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill is expected to return to the starting rotation on Sunday against the Padres in Monterrey, Mexico.
Hill will start in place of Clayton Kershaw, who will be given extra rest after pitching Tuesday. Kershaw would be on regular rest Sunday, but manager Dave Roberts indicated the team preferred Kershaw get more time in between outings.
"He doesn't love it," Roberts said before Kershaw faced Arizona at Chase Field. "But this was something that we decided, that just makes sense for all of us."
The team intends to recall Walker Buehler to start one of the three games against the Padres. Buehler will be making his third career start.
Hill played catch Monday and Tuesday and reported progress with his infected left middle finger. The digit does not hamper him when he throws his fastball and curveball, Hill said.
Turner unlikely to start rehab assignment this weekend
When Justin Turner began taking swings off a tee last week, Roberts expressed his hope that Turner could begin a rehabilitation assignment for his fractured wrist this weekend. But Turner is "unlikely" to appear in minor league games that soon, Roberts said. He remained optimistic that Turner could start playing in games by next week.
Logan Forsythe, who has been out since April 14 with shoulder soreness, could start a rehab assignment this weekend.
"J.T. probably needs a little bit less time than Logan, as far as rehab games," Roberts said.
Paredes recalled, Stewart optioned
The Dodgers called up left-handed reliever Edward Paredes, who had a 1.86 ERA in nine appearances for triple-A Oklahoma City. To make room on the roster, the team optioned Brock Stewart back to the minors.
Roberts said he would use Stewart as either a starting pitcher or a long reliever when he was called up over the weekend. Stewart ended up pitching only 1 2/3 innings in Monday's loss. Midway through his second inning, Stewart was removed for reliever Daniel Hudson, who eventually was charged with two runs.
"When I saw the game was getting a little closer, I thought the momentum was shifting in our direction," Roberts said. "So when you have guys who are staples in your 'pen, for me, it just makes the decision [easy] to go to those guys. And Brock did what he needed to do for us."
Follow Andy McCullough on Twitter @McCulloughTimes