Dodgers' Matt Kemp sits out against Giants, but not because he's serving his suspension

Matt Kemp is not in the Dodgers lineup for Sunday’s series finale against the San Francisco Giants, but it’s not because the hot-hitting left fielder dropped his appeal of a one-game suspension for a shoving match with Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos on Wednesday night.
“It’s just a day off,” manager Dave Roberts said. “He’s played six games in a row. With a day game after a night game, the way [Enrique Hernandez] is playing, and we wanted to get Joc [Pederson] in there … I want to have him fresh so he can play all three games in Chicago.”
Kemp hit his 12th homer of the season in the second inning of Saturday night’s 3-1 win over the Giants. He ranks second in the National League in batting average (.340), slugging percentage (.581) and on-base-plus-slugging percentage (.957), and he leads the team with 43 RBIs.
Roberts said the Dodgers have not heard a response from Major League Baseball to the appeal of a suspension that Kemp called “shocking.” Kemp said his altercation with Chirinos was “just a little pushing. I’ve seen way worse.”
Chirinos also received a one-game suspension and served it Friday night. If Kemp was going to get Sunday off, wouldn’t it have made sense for him to just drop the appeal and serve the suspension?
“We considered that,” Roberts said. “But I think … I don’t know if it’s philosophically or fundamentally, we just feel that even one game, playing short-handed, isn’t warranted. That’s our opinion, so to take that stand, we feel good about that.”