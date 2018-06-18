Clayton Kershaw could return to Dodgers this weekend

After throwing three innings in a simulated setting Monday afternoon, Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw could return to the big-league roster this weekend when the team visits the New York Mets.
Both Kershaw and manager Dave Roberts indicated the Dodgers had not decided where to send Kershaw next. He could either start at Citi Field or appear in a minor-league rehab outing with triple-A Oklahoma City. Kershaw would prefer to pitch in the majors.
“Clayton is going to be more on the aggressive side, which we all know and appreciated,” Roberts said before Monday’s game against the Cubs. “But we’re going to have a conversation with the training staff, the front office and really try to figure out what makes the most sense for him and for us.”
Kershaw (1-4, 2.76 earned-run average) has pitched only once since May 1, slowed first by biceps tendinitis and then by a strained muscle in his lower back. His fastball velocity sunk into the mid-80s during his May 31 start when his back flared up for the third time in three seasons. Kershaw missed five weeks with a similar injury last year; he appears on a quicker path back this time.
Dodgers starting pitchers slowly are returning from the disabled list. Kenta Maeda on Monday made his second start since he rejoined the team last week. Rich Hill is scheduled to face the Cubs on Tuesday in his first big-league action since the blister on his left middle finger ruptured May 19.
Kershaw operated in intense heat Monday, with the temperature approaching the mid-90s in the Midwestern humidity. He did not mind the climate.
“Everything felt good,” Kershaw said. “Just waiting on the next step.”
SHORT HOPS: Walker Buehler will throw a bullpen session Saturday to test the microfracture in his ribcage. ... Tony Cingrani “felt a little something in his [left] shoulder” last week, Roberts said. The team slowed his rehab. “When he gets ramped back up, I really don’t know,” Roberts said. Cingrani has not appeared in a game since June 6. … The Dodgers plan to activate Chase Utley (left thumb sprain) on Tuesday or Wednesday, Roberts said. Utley posted a .381 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 21 games in May.