As Dodgers search for pitching help, they'll see if Max Muncy is the answer at second base

In the weeks leading up to the July 31 trade deadline, the Dodgers plan to focus on pitching. But they also plan to give Max Muncy a long look at second base, to see whether a guy who did not play an inning there in triple-A this season might be an unlikely solution at the position.
Seven players have started at least one game this season for the Dodgers at second base, the most at any position. The Dodgers’ second basemen are batting .201, and their .288 slugging percentage is the lowest in the major leagues.
Muncy is primarily a first baseman and third baseman. He started more games in the minor leagues in left field and right field than he did at second base. But for now, the Dodgers are willing to let him learn defense on the job in order to keep a hot bat in the lineup.
Logan Forsythe, the nominal starter, will be limited to facing left-handers.
“With right-handers, I want to make sure Muncy’s bat is in there,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.
Muncy entered play Sunday batting .264 with 17 home runs and a 1.009 OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage), the highest of any National League player with at least 200 plate appearances.
Forsythe is batting .204, with two home runs and a .560 OPS. His slugging percentage has fallen from .444 in his last two seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays to .320 in his two seasons with the Dodgers.
When the Dodgers acquired him in January 2017, they installed him as their leadoff batter. In his first series with the Dodgers, he even batted third once. He has not batted in the top four in any start this season.
And although he hit .290 with an .870 OPS against left-handers last season, he is batting .186 with a .526 OPS against them this season.
The Dodgers primarily have deployed Enrique Hernandez at shortstop and in the outfield, but Hernandez also could take time at second base from Forsythe if he continues to struggle against left-handers.
“Logan is in a tough spot,” Roberts said. “The way we do things, as far as having more depth and using more players, it’s an adjustment for him. He’s handling it very well, as far as his psyche. Production-wise, he’s still working through things mechanically, to adjust to a different kind of role.
“We know that there’s a lot more in there from Logan. He’ll get opportunities. But right now, in the foreseeable future, it’s going to be more against left-handed pitching.”
Muncy’s emergence as a left-handed infield option has virtually extinguished Chase Utley’s chances to start. Utley is batting .225, with one home run and a .629 OPS.
“It’s a once-a-week thing, understanding his value is as a pinch-hitter, to give us a good at-bat off the bench,” Roberts said. “You still need to get starts to stay somewhat current.”
Utley is batting .188 as a starter and .421 as a pinch-hitter.
Muncy made his fifth start this season at second base on Sunday. He started 19 games there for the Oakland Athletics in 2016.
“There have been a couple plays he hasn’t made and haven’t been clean,” Roberts said, “but I think, the more he plays, the more comfortable he will be.”
Short hop
Roberts said his All-Star game coaches will be Bud Black, the manager of the Rockies and his former boss with the San Diego Padres, and Dave Martinez, the manager of the host Washington Nationals. The Dodgers’ coaching staff also will accompany Roberts to Washington.