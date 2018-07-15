Dodgers send pitcher Walker Buehler back to minors, activate Zac Rosscup

Justin Turner, slowed by a minor groin injury, did not start for the second straight game. The third baseman is not expected to start Sunday but Roberts expects him to be ready after the break. … … “Only in Hollywood,” an hourlong documentary on the Dodgers’ improbable run to the 1988 World Series title, will debut Sunday on MLB Network at 5 p.m. PDT and air again at 7 p.m. Narrated by award-winning actor Bryan Cranston, the film includes extensive interviews with Kirk Gibson and Orel Hershiser, the hitting and pitching stars on the 1988 team.