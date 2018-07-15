Dodgers send pitcher Walker Buehler back to minors, activate Zac Rosscup

Walker Buehler, who entered the season as the team’s best pitching prospect, was optioned to triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday to clear a roster spot for reliever Zac Rosscup, a left-hander who was claimed off waivers from Colorado on Wednesday.
It was not a performance-based demotion for Buehler, who is 4-2 with a 3.45 ERA in 11 games (10 of them starts) for the Dodgers, striking out 59 and walking 13 in 57 1/3 innings. It was a “workload” and “roster management” demotion, manager Dave Roberts said.
The Dodgers want to cap Buehler, a hard-throwing 23-year-old who was a first-round pick out of Vanderbilt in 2015, at 130-140 innings in his third professional season.
He has thrown 16 minor-league innings this season, bringing his total to 73 1/3 innings. If the Dodgers save 15-20 of his innings for the postseason, that would leave Buehler with 45-50 innings for the rest of the regular season.
Buehler also threw five innings in Friday night’s win over the Angels, so there was no need to keep him active for the final two games before the All-Star break. Buehler returned to his Kentucky home Saturday and will await direction from the Dodgers.
“We haven’t worked that out yet,” Roberts said when asked about the team’s plan for Buehler. “We’ll make a decision in the next few days.”
The Dodgers have 17 games without a day off after the break and might use a six-man rotation for two or three weeks. If they do, Buehler would make at least one or two starts. If not, Buehler will remain at Oklahoma City.
“Walker is a big part of what we’re trying to do,” Roberts said. “I’m just not willing yet to say what our plans are for the second half. You look at 17 straight games, the six-man [rotation] makes sense on some levels.”
This is what managers refer to as a “good problem” to have. Even if Roberts pares his rotation to five starters, he has Clayton Kershaw, Ross Stripling, Kenta Maeda, Rich Hill, Alex Wood and Buehler to choose from.
“We have six guys who are throwing the baseball well,” Roberts said. “How to maximize that is what we’re dealing with.”
Bullpen addition
Rosscup, who went 3-1 with a 5.30 ERA in 71 games for the Cubs and Rockies from 2013-2017, will be used primarily as a left-handed specialist. The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder delivers a fastball that has been clocked from 93-95 mph and an 88-mph slider from a three-quarters arm slot.
He has held left-handers to a .136 average and .501 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 104 plate appearances. Right-handers have hit .325 with a 1.074 OPS in 142 plate appearances against Rosscup.
The Dodgers have two other left-handed relievers, but Scott Alexander has had more success against right-handers, and Caleb Ferguson is a long man. The lefty specialist they opened the season with, Tony Cingrani, is on the disabled list.
“Since Tony has been down, we don’t have that lefty who makes left-handed hitters uncomfortable with velocity and who can spin the ball away from them,” Roberts said. “To get a look at him is very valuable, very important.”
Short hops
Justin Turner, slowed by a minor groin injury, did not start for the second straight game. The third baseman is not expected to start Sunday but Roberts expects him to be ready after the break. … … “Only in Hollywood,” an hourlong documentary on the Dodgers’ improbable run to the 1988 World Series title, will debut Sunday on MLB Network at 5 p.m. PDT and air again at 7 p.m. Narrated by award-winning actor Bryan Cranston, the film includes extensive interviews with Kirk Gibson and Orel Hershiser, the hitting and pitching stars on the 1988 team.