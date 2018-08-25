Dodgers pitcher Ross Stripling to test back in simulated game Saturday

Sidelined for more than two weeks with inflammation in his lower back, Dodgers pitcher Ross Stripling was scheduled to throw a simulated game Saturday that would be a final hurdle to clear before the team activates him from the disabled list.
Manager Dave Roberts indicated he was unsure if Stripling would throw one or two innings. The team had initially indicated Stripling would face hitters Friday but changed it based on the schedule. The team has a day off Monday before starting a two-game series in Texas.
The Dodgers could activate Stripling on Tuesday. He probably would join the bullpen, especially after an abbreviated simulated outing this weekend. Stripling made the All-Star team as a starter last month, but the team appears willing to go with Clayton Kershaw, Rich Hill, Walker Buehler, Alex Wood and Hyun-Jin Ryu down the stretch.
The opportunity afforded to Ryu may last only for as long as Ryu is successful. Ryu spun six scoreless innings in his return from the disabled list Aug. 15. He was less effective against St. Louis this week, giving up three runs in four innings. Ryu missed more than three months with a torn groin muscle.
Puig sits against lefty
The Dodgers had initially written Yasiel Puig into their lineup for Friday’s game, only to remove him minutes later. Roberts indicated this was unrelated to Puig appealing his two-game suspension, a process that is ongoing. Roberts just decided against starting Puig against San Diego left-handed pitcher Clayton Richard.
For the second season in a row, Puig has had a pronounced reverse split at the plate, being far more effective against right-handed pitchers than left-handers.
Puig entered Friday with an .861 on-base-plus-slugging percentage against right-handed pitchers compared to a .656 OPS against left-handers. The split was even larger last season, with a .909 OPS and a .592 OPS.