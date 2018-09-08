Dodgers manager Dave Roberts goes with the analytics and sits Yasiel Puig despite his hot bat at Coors Field

Yasiel Puig hit a 463-foot home run here on Friday. He had a single too, and he drove in half the Dodgers’ runs.
Puig is batting .483 in 29 at-bats at Coors Field this season. He has a 1.262 OPS (on-base-plus-slugging percentage) in 14 career plate appearances against Colorado starter Kyle Freeland.
But Freeland throws left-handed, so Puig is not in the Dodgers’ starting lineup on Saturday. Puig has not hit well against left-handers this season, or last.
“When you look at the roster and the depth that we have, we have guys that have,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.
Puig is batting .208 off left-handers this year. He hit .183 off them last year. The Dodgers’ outfielders Saturday are Chris Taylor, Enrique Hernandez and Matt Kemp.
At what point would Roberts and the Dodgers organization ride the hot hand and let Puig play?
“When you don’t have the depth that we have — and I would argue that 29 other teams don’t have it — there is the argument to ride the hot hand,” Roberts said.
“But, over the course of a long and big sample size, each game and each pitcher is different. There’s value in lumping it together on the recency. But there is also, I think, an even stronger case to be made on the larger sample size. Right now, our answer, my answer, is easy, when you have guys that are a better option, to be frank.”
Puig is not the only player whose role has been reduced. Kemp, like Puig, has been platooned. Ross Stripling and Kenta Maeda have been removed from the starting rotation to fortify the bullpen.
Kemp and Stripling made the All-Star team this year.
“There’s an overall sacrifice that is needed for us to move on, to win a championship. To each one of these guy’s credit, they’re buying in,” Roberts said. “I know it’s not easy. I appreciate it. I know their teammates appreciate it.
“But this is the only way, I feel, we have a chance to win.”