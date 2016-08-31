Dodgers are blanked by Rockies, 7-0, in first game of doubleheader

A long day at Coors Field started in dreary fashion for the Dodgers. In the first half of a doubleheader, the offense failed to show much life, and the bullpen combusted in a 7-0 loss to Colorado.

Facing Rockies pitcher Tyler Anderson, the Dodgers (73-59) continued a string of distressing performances against left-handed pitchers. Anderson blanked his guests for 6 1/3 innings, and scattered six hits.

Ross Stripling allowed three runs in six innings, the minimum qualification for a quality start, an admirable achievement at Coors Field. Casey Fien gave up a solo homer to Rockies rookie Stephen Cardullo in the seventh inning. J.P. Howell yielded three more runs in the eighth.

Stripling was pitching here for the first time in his career. He allowed a two-out RBI double to third baseman Nolan Arenado in the first inning. The Dodgers nearly cut down second baseman D.J. LeMahieu, but the throw from Corey Seager skipped home to Carlos Ruiz.

A leadoff double by first baseman Gerardo Parra in the next inning led to a second run. Cristhian Adames, a rookie shortstop, drove him in with a run. Parra punished Stripling again in the fifth, ripping an RBI double.

