Rockies sock three homers off Clayton Kershaw to defeat the Dodgers, 4-2

Yasiel Puig clutched a black Louisville Slugger and settled into his stance. Before him stood a defenseless target, a Dodgers equipment bag stacked atop a shipping container. A few hours before a 4-2 loss to Colorado, Puig took a series of cuts, the whup, whup, whup echoing through the visitors’ clubhouse.

“Good practice, no?” Puig said as he paused between swings.

For the first 22 years of Coors Field’s existence, hitting did seem this easy. Pitchers circled their trips to this park in fear. Hitters loathed how the high altitude exhausted them, but never lamented the boost to their statistics. The Rockies have spent more than two decades trying to formulate a strategy to combat the conditions.

Yet during these last two games in Denver, the Dodgers (3-3) have tallied a total of three runs in a pair of losses. On Friday, the offense failed to support Hyun-Jin Ryu as he made his second start in three seasons. On Saturday, the hitters sputtered along with the score tied until the sixth, when the Rockies unleashed a pair of home runs to sink Clayton Kershaw.

Colorado clubbed three homers in all against Kershaw (1-1, 3.46 ERA). The tie disappeared after Rockies first baseman Mark Reynolds bashed a two-run shot. Gerardo Parra, Colorado’s nimble corner outfielder, added a solo homer in the next at-bat. Kershaw had not permitted three homers in a game since 2013, and had not surrendered multiple homers in an inning since 2009.

In 21 starts last season, Kershaw gave up eight homers. He has given up four in his first two outings in 2017. Never before had he surrended homers in back-to-back at-bats.

Kershaw was pitching at Coors Field for the first time since 2015. His summertime stint on the disabled list last year overlapped with a pair of trips to Denver. But he had been away long enough to forget how pitchers get treated at this place.

In the bottom of the first inning, after a pair of outs, Kershaw attempted to spin a 2-2 curveball past third baseman Nolan Arenado. The pitch hung at Arenado’s waist. He powered it over the center-field fence for an opening salvo.

Tasked with protecting the advantage was Jon Gray, the long-haired leader of Colorado’s rotation. The Dodgers pressured him early, but could not break through. Two runners were stranded in the second. A leadoff single by Kershaw in the third was wasted when Andrew Toles grounded into a double play.

Kershaw evaded trouble in the bottom of the third. With two outs, outfielder Charlie Blackmon stung a fastball down the first-base lane. The ball rattled around the left-field corner long enough for Blackmon to reach third base. Kershaw pounded his glove and squared off with second baseman D.J. LeMahieu. The encounter lasted only one pitch, an inside slider that LeMahieu tapped to third base for a groundout.

The irritation increased for the Dodgers in the fourth. Joc Pederson and Yasmani Grandal stressed Gray with a pair of two-out walks. Puig punished Gray for a belt-high fastball by smashing a line drive into left field. On the verge of falling for a run-scoring hit, the ball was intercepted by the glove of a diving Parra.

Toles evened the score in the fifth. He hammered a 95-mph fastball. The solo homer traveled a route that looked similar to his stunning grand slam here last August.

Gray departed with one out in the sixth. He left after a hard-hit grounder from Adrian Gonzalez bounced off Reynolds’ glove at first base. The ball was ruled a hit, and Colorado Manager Bud Black installed left-handed reliever Mike Dunn in Gray’s place.

Roberts considers Black a close friend and a mentor. Roberts spent five years as a member of Black’s coaching staff in San Diego. He sought Black’s advice before he interviewed for the managerial opening in Los Angeles. The two maintained a steady dialogue until this winter, when the Rockies hired Black to replace Walt Weiss.

Roberts made the necessary counter move to Black’s relief maneuver. Scott Van Slyke, a right-handed hitter, batted in the place of left-handed hitter Joc Pederson. Van Slyke worked a 3-1 count, but fouled off a pitch and then stared at a third strike. Grandal flew out to strand the go-ahead run.

The Rockies made hard contact against Kershaw in the fourth and fifth innings. But he did not stumble until the sixth. With a runner at first, his slider to Reynolds failed to dart instead. It hovered over the middle of the plate, where Reynolds met it with the barrel of his bat. Kershaw hunched at the waist and watched it exit the ballpark.

Kershaw saw no reason to watch the next one. Parra pounced on a fastball and deposited it in the pine forest planted beyond the center-field fence. Kershaw steadied himself to finish the inning, but the offense could not add much beyond an RBI single from Gonzalez in the eighth.

