Dodgers beat Rockies to wrap up regular season

After 161 games in 180 days, the Dodgers played a game on Sunday that meant nothing. There was no division title to pursue — the Dodgers clinched a fifth consecutive National League West crown last week. There was no home-field advantage to chase — the Dodgers guaranteed themselves the best record in baseball with a victory on Saturday.

By August, the Dodgers had already begun to discuss the regular season as a mere prologue for the playoffs. Manager Dave Roberts found a mantra to lean on, the prospect of winning 11 games in October. A hideous stretch of baseball in September distracted from that pursuit, but as the Dodgers finished up the 2017 regular season with a 6-3 victory over the Rockies, they can officially turn their attention to the postseason.

The Dodgers finished the regular season with a 104-58 record, the most victories in a season since the team moved to Los Angeles in 1958. They will host Game 1 of the National League division series on Friday at Dodger Stadium.

The composition of the first-round roster depends on the opponent. The Dodgers will not know who they play until Wednesday, when Arizona hosts Colorado in the wild-card game.

The Arizona lineup revolves around right-handed power, in the form of first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and outfielder J.D. Martinez. Their primary left-handed-hitting weapon, third baseman Jake Lamb, often sits against left-handed pitchers. Colorado offers a more diverse attack, with left-handed hitting threats like Charlie Blackmon and Carlos Gonzalez teamed with right-handed slugger Nolan Arenado.

The most significant debate would appear to revolve around Alex Wood. He figures to be the leading candidate to start a fourth game, if the Dodgers stick with their public commitment to not use Clayton Kershaw on short rest.

Wood pitched his way out of the bullpen and onto the All-Star team in the first half. In 12 starts since the break, Wood posted a 3.89 earned-run average. His fastball velocity has decreased. He gave up two homers in the first half and 13 in the second half.

At the same time, Wood offers a legitimate weapon for a bullpen without many reliable options. The team is likely to carry left-handed relievers Tony Watson and Tony Cingrani, while Luis Avilan is not a candidate as he nurses a shoulder injury. Wood would not serve as a left-handed specialist, and could help form the bridge to closer Kenley Jansen.

Roberts indicated the Dodgers are considering a hybrid approach, with Wood available as a reliever early in the series while still slotted to start a fourth game.

“Everything should be on the table,” Roberts said. “If you don’t go through and run those plays out, you’re not being thorough. In the playoffs, every game is important, every out is important. For everything to be on the table is the way it should be.”

