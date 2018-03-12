Matt Kemp, Yasmani Grandal hit home runs in Dodgers' 13-7 victory over Rockies

AT THE PLATE: Matt Kemp led the charge as the Dodgers pummeled starter German Marquez and Yasmani Grandal hit a fourth-inning grand slam. Kemp was three for three, including a solo home run against Marquez in the third inning, to push his Cactus League average to .423. Kemp continues to push to be on the opening-day roster. "Right now it's about making things happen, showing everybody what I can do," Kemp said.