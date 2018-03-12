Matt Kemp, Yasmani Grandal hit home runs in Dodgers' 13-7 victory over Rockies

AT THE PLATE: Matt Kemp led the charge as the Dodgers pummeled starter German Marquez and Yasmani Grandal hit a fourth-inning grand slam. Kemp was three for three, including a solo home run against Marquez in the third inning, to push his Cactus League average to .423. Kemp continues to push to be on the opening-day roster. "Right now it's about making things happen, showing everybody what I can do," Kemp said.
ON THE MOUND: After giving up four runs in 2 2/3 innings in his Cactus League debut, Hyun-Jin Ryu chastised himself for losing control of his tempo while pitching with runners on base. Ryu lost the precision of his pitches as his delivery accelerated, he explained. "That was the reason why I struggled, in terms of command," Ryu said through interpreter Bryan Lee. "In terms of body condition, I feel fine."
EXTRA BASES: Corey Seager will play shortstop for the first time this spring in a minor league game Monday. He is slated to play five innings. Kenley Jansen is also scheduled to pitch in that game, after being scratched from his Cactus League debut because of an injured hamstring. … Alex Wood will pitch in a minor league game Wednesday, with Ross Stripling starting against the Rockies that evening at Camelback Ranch.
UP NEXT: Milwaukee at 1 p.m. Monday at Camelback Ranch. No TV. No radio.
Twitter: @McCulloughTimes