Dodgers waste a sterling performance by Walker Buehler in 3-2 loss to Rockies

The circumstances of a baseball season wrench a bullpen into misalignment. Across 162 games, a team will often compete with its relief corps at less than full strength. Pitchers get injured. They require days off. Sometimes they get sick.
And yet, the circumstances of a baseball season do not force teams to do what the Dodgers did in the ninth inning on Saturday evening at Coors Field. Protecting a two-run lead and lacking the presence of closer Kenley Jansen, manager Dave Roberts attempted to run a closer by committee. His process backfired in a disastrous 3-2 defeat which cost his team a chance to claim first place in the National League West.
After Scott Alexander gave up a one-out double, Roberts pulled him for right-handed pitcher J.T. Chargois, hoping Chargois could get the final two outs against a pair of right-handed hitters. But after Chargois hit Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado, it allowed left-handed hitter Ryan McMahon to bat with two outs and two runners aboard. McMahon crushed a game-winning, three-run homer.
The defeat wasted a sterling performance from Walker Buehler. Buehler provided stability, and his defense provided backup. Shaky early, he settled into a groove in the middle innings. Buehler struck out six, scattered four hits and benefited from his defense after issuing four walks. Yasiel Puig hit the 100th home run of his career in an otherwise quiet night for the offense.
The Dodgers struck first for the third game in a row. Manny Machado redirected a 92-mph fastball from Colorado starter Kyle Freeland for a first-inning double. Justin Turner followed Machado by bashing a triple off the center-field wall.
The lead doubled in the next inning. Freeland slopped a slider down the middle. Puig made it disappear. The ball got lost in the sun’s glare as it traveled deep into the left-field seats for a solo homer.
Buehler was making his second start at Coors Field. On June 2 he permitted four runs on eight hits in five innings. He did not know it at the time, but he was dealing with a microfracture in his ribcage suffered a couple weeks earlier. The symptoms became pronounced a week later, and Buehler went a month between starts.
He returned on Saturday aiming to last long enough to prevent extended exposure for the Dodgers bullpen. With Jansen sidelined, the group looked rickety in the first two games here. Pedro Baez got walloped on Thursday. Zac Rosscup took the loss on Friday.
The defense was ready to aid Buehler on Saturday. With a runner at first base in the third, Rockies second baseman D.J. Lemahieu smoked a grounder up the middle. The Dodgers new middle infield was ready. Brian Dozier sprawled to snag the baseball and shoveled it Manny Machado at second base for one out. Machado caught the baseball in motion and threw to double up Lemahieu at first.
Puig came through for Buehler an inning later. Buehler issued a leadoff walk, his third of the game, to outfielder Carlos Gonzalez. A single by outfielder Gerardo Parra followed. Two pitches later, Buehler spun his head toward right field as Rockies first baseman Ian Desmond scorched a line drive.
Fighting off the sun, Puig sprinted to his left. Gonzalez held close to second base, but Parra took off. He was either convinced the ball would fall, or unimpressed by Puig’s arm. Either assumption was wrong. Puig ran down the baseball and ripped a throw to first base. Buehler roared as the double play was completed.
Buoyed by his defense early on, Buehler narrowly avoided a disaster in the field in the sixth. It started with a grounder down the first-base line from Lemahieu. Max Muncy charged the baseball, which skipped off his glove and veered into foul territory. Buehler had been trailing the play. When the ball squirted free, he accelerated toward the line.
The teammates were on an inadvertent collision course. Buehler realized it at the last moment. He slowed up, but still got leg-whipped by Muncy. The right knee of Muncy crashed into Buehler’s left knee. Buehler spun out and thudded into the grass.
As Buehler pulled himself to his feet, Roberts and a member of the training staff came to check on him. Buehler threw a warmup pitch and stayed in the game. Two batters later, he induced a 5-4-3 double play to escape the inning.
After six innings, Buehler had thrown 84 pitches. Roberts still expected one more inning from him. After Parra led off the seventh with a single, Buehler buckled down and snuffed out the rally. He struck out Desmond with a 97-mph fastball. Colorado third baseman Ryan McMahon grounded out for the second out. The final pitch of Buehler’s evening was a 98 mph fastball. Rockies catcher Chris Iannetta could not touch it.