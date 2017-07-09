Clayton Kershaw pitches complete game in Dodgers' sweep over Royals

It was more important for Clayton Kershaw to pitch the final game before the All-Star break than to start Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Miami, a mid-summer honor that has somehow eluded the three-time National League Cy Young Award winner who is considered the best pitcher in baseball.

The Dodgers benefited from that decision on Sunday, Kershaw delivering the 25th complete game of his career and first of this season in a 5-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals that completed a three-game sweep in Dodger Stadium.

Kershaw allowed two runs and six hits, striking out 13 and walking none to improve to 14-2 with a 2.18 ERA on the season. Justin Turner powered the offense with a pair of home runs, as the Dodgers improved their major league-best record to 61-29 and 26-4 since June 7.

“It’s great, and it’s no surprise coming from Clayton,” manager Dave Roberts said before the game. “He talked about this being his priority, so for him to act on that and to support that sends a great message to our clubhouse.”

Kershaw did not allow an earned run in 20 innings of his previous three games, striking out 31 and walking five in wins over Colorado, the Angels and Arizona. The trio of dominant starts came on the heels of an ugly June 19 win over the New York Mets, when Kershaw was tagged for a career-high four homers.

The left-hander added three more innings to that scoreless streak on Sunday, striking out six of the first 10 batters he faced, his only blemish Eric Hosmer’s leadoff single to center field in the second.

The Dodgers took a 1-0 lead in the first when Turner crushed an 84-mph changeup from Royals left-hander Danny Duffy over the center-field wall, his ninth homer of the season traveling an estimated 412 feet.

Trayce Thompson led off the third with a drive off the left-field wall that caromed back toward left-center, a fortuitous bounce that turned what looked like a double into a triple. Thompson scored on Logan Forsythe’s one-out single to center for a 2-0 lead.

Chris Taylor struck out, but Turner followed with a towering drive to center that carried 405 feet and reached 127 feet at its apex, giving it just enough arc to clear the wall for a two-run homer that gave the Dodgers a 4-0 lead and Turner his fifth career multi-homer game.

Kershaw struck out Ramon Torres with a nice slider to open the fourth. Lorenzo Cain singled to left, and Hosmer drove a two-run homer to left-center to cut the Dodgers’ lead to 4-2. Thompson, the Dodgers center fielder, came within inches of robbing Hosmer’s homer with a well-timed leap at the wall.

The Dodgers tacked on an insurance run in the sixth when Austin Barnes hit a solo homer to left, his fifth of the season, for a 5-2 lead. Kershaw retired the side in order in the seventh and eighth innings and allowed a two-out double to Jorge Binifacio in the ninth before striking out Alcides Escobar to end the game.

