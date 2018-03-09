Kyle Farmer continues push to make Dodgers' opening day roster, homers in win over Royals

The Dodgers defeated the Royals, 6-4, on Friday at Camelback Ranch. The Dodgers are 8-7-1 in Cactus League play.
AT THE PLATE: Kyle Farmer continued a strong spring with a two-run homer to give the Dodgers the lead in the sixth inning. Farmer is batting .500, though his chances to make the opening day roster are limited. He is more likely to arrive later in the season, and has worked on his versatility. In addition to catcher, he has received time at third base. "I'll play wherever they put me," Farmer said. … Andrew Toles notched two more hits to push his spring average to .409. Joc Pederson, Toles' primary competition for time in left field, went hitless in three at-bats as his average fell to .143.
ON THE MOUND: Kenta Maeda gave up a home run in the first at-bat of the game, a blast by Whit Merrifield. Maeda walked the next batter on four pitches — and then retired the next six he faced. Maeda permitted two more singles in the third, but was charged with only one run in three innings. "A little rough around the edges in the first inning," Maeda said through his interpreter. "But I got my feeling back, and I felt pretty good afterward."
EXTRA BASES: Max Muncy, a non-roster utility player, has been sidelined with an oblique injury and will not be available until next week at the earliest. "It's disappointing for him, for us, because he was really having a good camp," manager Dave Roberts said. "He can do a lot of things, on both sides of the field. He's a guy that for me, for us to see him, that was good — but we've got to get him back to health." Muncy slugged .571 in his first seven games. … The Dodgers plan to make cuts on either Saturday or Sunday.
UP NEXT: Saturday vs. Chicago Cubs at 6:05 p.m. at Camelback Ranch. TV: SportsNet LA. No radio.
