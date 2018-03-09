Kyle Farmer continues push to make Dodgers' opening day roster, homers in win over Royals

EXTRA BASES: Max Muncy, a non-roster utility player, has been sidelined with an oblique injury and will not be available until next week at the earliest. "It's disappointing for him, for us, because he was really having a good camp," manager Dave Roberts said. "He can do a lot of things, on both sides of the field. He's a guy that for me, for us to see him, that was good — but we've got to get him back to health." Muncy slugged .571 in his first seven games. … The Dodgers plan to make cuts on either Saturday or Sunday.