Dodgers rookie pitcher Buehler strikes out five Diamondbacks in six strong innings but he can’t maintain it

Meanwhile, run support has been spotty for him during the stretch. The Dodgers have scored three or fewer runs in 10 of those 13 second-half outings. As a result, they’re 7-6 in his starts. The margin for error was thin again Tuesday. The Dodgers claimed an early lead on Cody Bellinger’s leadoff homer in the second inning, but didn’t score again until they tied the game in the seventh. The situation forced Roberts to pinch-hit Chase Utley for Buehler with a runner at first base and no outs. Utley flied out and the Dodgers left two runners on base anyway. They finished two for 12 with runners in scoring position and left nine runners on base as their lead in the NL West dwindled to a half-game with four games to go.