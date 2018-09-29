Hernandez has given Dodgers a spark

But for the last month, Hernandez has been more than just a solid versatile piece. He’s been one of their best hitters as the Dodgers scrap for their playoff lives. Hernandez continued his recent tear in the Dodgers’ critical 3-1 win over the San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park on Friday, going three for four with two runs scored while starting in right field before moving to second base in the ninth inning as the Dodgers (89-71) remained a game behind the Colorado Rockies in the National League West and extended their lead on the St. Louis Cardinals for the second wild-card vacancy to two games. A win on Saturday and the Dodgers clinch a playoff berth. The scenario is implausible without Hernandez.