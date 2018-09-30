Kershaw not at his best in what could be his final game as a Dodger

But the ball died, like so many do, at the AT&T Park warning track. Joc Pederson settled there to catch it for the third out. Kershaw wiped the sweat off from under his cap on his walk off the field. He talked into his glove as he descended into the visitors’ dugout during the Dodgers’ 10-6 win. The left-hander didn’t emerge again as his teammates finished off clinching a playoff berth for the sixth straight season. His day, his regular season, and possibly his Dodgers career were over.