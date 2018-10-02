Dave Roberts was always a believer

Dave Roberts held a champagne bottle in his left hand Monday afternoon, briefly shielded from the alcohol-soaked commotion in the Dodgers clubhouse, and he was resolute. He insisted he never wavered, that he always thought the Dodgers would claim their sixth straight National League West title. He declared it on April 29, when they were baseball’s disappointment, believed it when they were 16-26 a couple of weeks later, and did not stop believing, even when they woke up Saturday a game behind with two games remaining.