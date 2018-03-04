Matt Kemp is back with the Dodgers and remains a crowd favorite

Of the players who started Kemp's last game with the Dodgers, Clayton Kershaw is the only other one still in the organization. Kershaw never left, of course. Kemp is back, but only after a three-year exile to San Diego and Atlanta, and after he had written that he had left Los Angeles with "a reputation for being selfish, lazy and a bad teammate." He is back primarily for the accounting voodoo that helps the Dodgers avoid paying a luxury tax this year.