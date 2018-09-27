Dodgers' playoff scenarios include traveling for a division series

After playing beneath their potential for so much of the season, the Dodgers will enter the final weekend of the regular season with their five-year reign at the top of the National League West in jeopardy. They suffered a 7-2 defeat against Arizona on Wednesday to fall behind Colorado by a half-game in the division race. The Rockies have won six in a row, roaring ahead of the Dodgers after being swept out of Dodger Stadium last week.