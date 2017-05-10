Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles to undergo MRI scan of injured knee

Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles jammed his right knee into the left-field wall on Tuesday night when trying to run down a double by Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen. The injury caused him to leave the game, and it could have long-term consequences.

After the game, manager Dave Roberts indicated that an X-ray on Toles’ knee came back clean, but he referenced the possibility of damage to Toles’ anterior cruciate ligament, which would not be examined until an MRI scan on Wednesday.

“He was going up, trying to make a play on the ball, and thought he didn’t have room,” Roberts said. “He came down on his right knee, and it gave way.”

After a sluggish start to 2017, Toles was just beginning to hit. He batted .360 during the last seven games. Now he could face a significant layoff.

Roberts stopped short of saying Toles would require a stint on the disabled list, but that appears likely. The Dodgers are already using a four-man bench, so the team cannot afford to carry an injured player for very long.

There are three outfielders on the 40-man roster who could replace Toles: Scott Van Slyke, Brett Eibner and Trayce Thompson.

Thompson continues to struggle in triple-A Oklahoma City. He is batting .130, and appears rusty after missing most of 2016 with a back injury. Eibner has a more reasonable .750 on-base plus slugging percentage, but he is not considered an offensive threat at the big-league level. Van Slyke has three hits in 15 at-bats since getting demoted last week.