Spring training: White Sox 5, Dodgers 2

ON THE MOUND: Pitching for the second day in a row, bullpen candidate Brandon Morrow gave up a run after White Sox third baseman Todd Frazier led off with a double and scored on a sacrifice fly. Morrow has a good chance to break camp as a member of the team, but Manager Dave Roberts indicated he believes Morrow is still capable of producing more fastball velocity. “Brandon is certainly in the mix,” Roberts said. … Kenley Jansen and Pedro Baez pitched in minor league games against members of the White Sox farm system. Jansen logged 1 2/3 innings in his lone multi-inning stint of the spring. As he returns from a bone bruise on his pitching hand, Baez faced hitters for the first time this spring.
AT THE PLATE: Logan Forsythe continued his scorching spring with two hits. He is now batting .439. … The Dodgers signed outfielder Franklin Gutierrez so he can face left-handed pitchers like White Sox starter Derek Holland. Gutierrez thumped a double off Holland in the first inning. … Yasmani Grandal was responsible for driving in both Dodgers runs. His single in the first brought home Forsythe and Gutierrez.
EXTRA BASES: Clayton Kershaw will throw three innings Wednesday in the Cactus League finale against San Diego. The Dodgers will start Kenta Maeda, Rich Hill and Brandon McCarthy in the Freeway Series against the Angels. Maeda and McCarthy will throw abbreviated outings, while Hill is expected to throw five or six innings. … Infielder Charlie Culberson left camp for a few days to be with his wife while she gives birth.
UP NEXT: Split squads: Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday at Goodyear Ballpark, 1 p.m. No TV, no radio; San Diego Padres at Camelback Ranch, 1 p.m. No TV, no radio.
