Clayton Kershaw pitches Dodgers past White Sox

Clayton Kershaw provided seven scoreless innings and the Dodgers survived an inefficient evening at the plate to extend their winning streak to 10 games with a 1-0 victory over the White Sox.

Pitching for the first time in the second half, Kershaw offset the seven hits he allowed by striking out seven. His team’s offense appeared designed to maximize irritation. The Dodgers (65-29) batted 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position, stranded 11 men and hit into four double plays.

Kershaw was pitching after nine days of rest. On the final day of the first half, he logged his first complete game of the season. The Dodgers had already decided to give him an extended break heading into the second half. Kershaw led the majors with 132 1/3 innings in the first half.

“I think it’ll benefit him tonight and moving forward, just to give him a little blow,” manager Dave Roberts said before the game.

The Dodgers faced a short-handed White Sox team. About an hour before the game, Chicago removed designated hitter Todd Frazier from the game and announced him as a “healthy scratch.” As the game started, reports emerged that the White Sox were close to a trade shipping Frazier, closer David Robertson and reliever Tommy Kahnle to the Yankees.

Kershaw inherited a one-run lead. Chris Taylor started the evening with a single off White Sox starter Miguel Gonzalez. Taylor swiped second and Corey Seager walked. Cody Bellinger ripped a 93-mph fastball up the middle for an RBI single.

A bases-loaded rally fizzled when Joc Pederson smashed a grounder toward White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu. Abreu turned a double play to end the frame. Two innings later, Pederson struck out with the bases again loaded to strand three more runners.

The White Sox did not kneel before Kershaw and capitulate. He gave up a leadoff single in the first to shortstop Tim Anderson and issued a two-out walk to All-Star outfielder Avisail Garcia. He worked around another leadoff single and a catcher’s inference call on Yasmani Grandal in the second.

In the third, Garcia spoiled a would-be clean inning with a two-out single. As Garcia took his lead at first, Kershaw threw over to pick him off. Garcia was caught flat-footed, but first-base umpire Jeff Kellogg called a balk. Kershaw fumed as Garcia took second base. Roberts left the dugout to argue, but it made no difference.

Garcia advanced into scoring position. Kershaw was not punished for the call. On the next pitch, he pumped a slider over the plate, but White Sox third baseman Adam Davidson swung late. Bellinger settled underneath the pop-up for the third out.

Kershaw produced his first 1-2-3 inning in the fifth. An inning later, the White Sox added to his stress. Garcia chopped a grounder toward Seager. His throw to first skipped to Bellinger’s right. Bellinger kept his foot on the bag, and could not snag the ball. Garcia took second, and advanced to third on a single by Davidson.

There were runners at the corners with one out. The infielders converged around Kershaw on the mound. The group did not need to worry. They would soon see there is a reason why the White Sox reside in the basement of the American League Central.

Up came second baseman Tyler Saladino, who had improved his batting average from .;198 with a single against Kershaw in his first at-bat. Saladino did not swing the bat this time. He squared around to bunt. Kershaw fired a fastball near his fists. Saladino could only manage a pop-up in foul territory. Two pitches later, designated hitter Yolmer Sanchez grounded out to end the threat.

Kershaw returned for the seventh with his pitch count at 94. He retired the first two hitters on grounders tapped toward the mound. Anderson, a first-round pick in 2013, was the third. He punched a slider into left for an inning-extending single.

The hit upset Kershaw, but it did not unnerve him. He threw a pair of pitches to outfielder Melky Cabrera, then turned his attention to Anderson. Holding the ball in his glove, Kershaw appeared to bob his head a few times at Anderson. Then he stepped toward first base and threw. Bellinger swept a tag. Kellogg called Anderson safe, but the Dodgers challenged the call.

The review did not take long. When the decision was overturned, Kershaw returned to his dugout, another successful evening in the books.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Twitter: @McCulloughTimes