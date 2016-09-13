Dodgers fail to produce much against Yankees in another loss to a lefty

An Achilles’ heel should not be this obvious, but for the 2016 edition of the Los Angeles Dodgers, the critical flaw is not hard to discern. The team’s inability to hit left-handed pitchers continues to vex the club, which experienced a 3-0 defeat to the Yankees and their left-handed starter, CC Sabathia, on Tuesday.

The Dodgers (81-63) can mash right-handed pitchers. But against left-handers, the offense transforms into a collection of also-rans. The pattern held Tuesday.

An unsteady performance by Julio Urias forced Manager Dave Roberts to activate his bullpen in the fourth inning. In his third inning of relief, Ross Stripling surrendered back-to-back home runs to Jacoby Ellsbury and Didi Gregorius to break a scoreless deadlock.

Before the game, Roberts declared Tuesday probably would be Urias’ final start of the season. He reiterated what Andrew Friedman, president of baseball operations, expressed last month: When the playoffs arrive, Urias will contribute only as a reliever.

“That’s the plan,” Roberts said. “We’ve tried to be cognizant all year with his usage and innings. And there’s really no hard number.”

The team did not carve a number out of stone, but Urias is unlikely to exceed 130 innings this season. His outing Tuesday pushed his 2016 total to 117. An apprenticeship in the bullpen awaits, as the Dodgers will gauge his readiness for handling the nuances of a new assignment in October.

Urias stumbled during his first three starts but gained traction as summer waned. Pitching on an irregular schedule, he gave up three runs during his last three starts, a span in which he struck out 20 batters and walked three.

Urias lacked his typical command Tuesday. He issued three walks in his abbreviated outing. He departed after spraying fastballs and changeups below the zone as he walked fellow rookie Aaron Judge with two runners aboard in the fourth. Roberts opened up his bullpen, and Louis Coleman induced a grounder to strand the bases loaded.

The bullpen kept the game scoreless. There was little room for error, given the team’s inability to hit left-handed pitchers. Heading into Tuesday, the Dodgers ranked last in the majors in batting average and on-base plus slugging percentage against southpaws. The team suffers from an overzealous approach, able to make contact but on the opposing pitcher’s terms.

“If you look at our right-handed hitters against left-handed pitching, we go out of the zone way too often,” Roberts said. “It’s as simple as that.”

The most significant reason for the team’s struggles in this category stems from the composition of the lineup. Corey Seager, Adrian Gonzalez and Joc Pederson all bat left-handed. Yasmani Grandal has hit 22 of his 25 home runs from the left side.

Even Justin Turner, the group’s primary supplier of right-handed slugging, has posted better numbers against right-handed pitchers this season. He entered Tuesday with a .920 on-base plus slugging percentage against right-handers and a mere .627 OPS against lefties.

The team made two maneuvers in the last month to bolster the lineup against left-handers, trading for catcher Carlos Ruiz and promoting mercurial outfielder Yasiel Puig. But Ruiz lacks power and Puig lacks discipline at the plate.

Sabathia operated under minimal stress Tuesday. He issued a leadoff walk to Howie Kendrick to open the game, and a two-out double to Enrique Hernandez in the second.

Otherwise, the Dodgers could not advance a runner past second base against him. Sabathia limited his guests to a pair of singles.

To maintain the deadlock, Roberts called upon Stripling. Working in relief for the first time since July 31, he navigated through the fifth and the sixth. But the seventh inning was his undoing.

Ellsbury extended his at-bat by fouling off a pair of sliders that darted toward his hands. He had better luck with the ninth pitch of the at-bat, a curveball over the heart of the plate. Ellsbury parked a solo shot in the second deck of right field.

Stripling did not have long to mourn the mistake. Yankees Manager Joe Girardi inserted Gregorius as a pinch-hitter. Stripling tried to fling a 91-mph fastball for strike one, and Gregorius drove the pitch out.

