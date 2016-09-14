Clayton Kershaw is his dominant self during five innings in 2-0 win over Yankees

A more recognizable version of Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw took the mound at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday afternoon. Interrupted by the rain on two occasions, he still strung together five scoreless innings, the most encouraging aspect of a 2-0 victory.

Shut out on Tuesday, the Dodgers waited until the ninth inning on Wednesday to score the game’s first run. Justin Turner stroked an RBI double off Yankees closer Dellin Betances after Corey Seager reached on a fielding error by second baseman Starlin Castro. Turner scored from third base soon afterward when Betances threw the baseball away trying for a play at the plate.

In his second start since missing more than two months because of a herniated disk, Kershaw gave up one hit and struck out five. His pitch count was 64, although he threw inside the Dodgers’ clubhouse during the second delay.

His outing on Friday in Miami revealed the organization’s caution in bringing him back to the majors. Kershaw left the game after 66 pitches in only three innings. He appeared unhappy with the hook from Manager Dave Roberts, but accepted the decision.

The performance did not trigger alarms, but it did not exactly assuage the concern about Kershaw’s condition. Pitching coach Rick Honeycutt told Roberts that Kershaw’s bullpen session in between starts was encouraging. Roberts intended to study the command of Kershaw’s fastball and the depth of his slider to gauge his readiness.

Kershaw acquired control as the game Wednesday progressed. He barreled over the Yankees lineup during his first turn through the order. He pumped first-pitch strikes to six of the first nine Yankees he faced.

The weather interrupted his dominant performance. The skies opened up during the top of the fourth inning. After Andre Ethier hit into a double play with the bases loaded, the grounds crew covered the diamond with a tarp.

Nine minutes later, after the rain slackened and the workers rolled up the tarp, Kershaw jogged to the mound to warm up. He tore through the fourth inning in 14 pitches. A thornier situation soon awaited him.

The rain caused another delay in the fifth. This one lasted 48 minutes, long enough for the Dodgers to ponder the wisdom of sending Kershaw back to the mound. Yet he emerged from the dugout to warm up for the inning.

The next few minutes erased any dilemma for Roberts. A grounder from Yankees Castro whistled toward third base, skipped off the dirt, clipped the bare hand of Justin Turner and bounced into the outfield. The perfect game was gone.

Two pitches later, so was the no-hitter. Kershaw fired a curveball that dipped at the knees of third baseman Chase Headley, who smacked a single through the left side of the infield.

But Kershaw would not allow the Yankees to break the deadlock. A bunt moved both runners into scoring position. They would not advance. Able to manipulate his slider into the zone, he struck out outfielder Rob Refsnyder and designated hitter Austin Romine. Kershaw pumped his fist after Romine swung through the last slider.

