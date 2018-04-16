Yasiel Puig signs with new agency: Beverly Hills Sports Council

Yasiel Puig has found an agent.
After being dumped by his representatives from the Wasserman agency in February, Puig has signed with Beverly Hills Sports Council, his new agency announced on Monday. Puig will be represented by Dan Horwits and Cesar Suarez.
Puig can become a free agent after the 2019 season. He will earn $7.5 million in 2018.
Puig is off to a rough start this year after a bounce-back campaign in 2017. Puig is hitting .222 with a .580 on-base plus slugging percentage thus far.
"If I don't hit," Puig told the Los Angeles Times in February, "no agent is ever going to get me any contract or money."
It is unclear why Puig parted ways with Wasserman. The agency announced they had terminated their relationship with him, but Adam Katz, Puig's primary representative, has not provided further comment. Puig also refused to talk about the split.
Asked earlier this month about his discussions with BHSC, Puig declined to discuss the subject. "Write what you want," he said through his interpreter, Jesus Quinonez.
Twitter: @McCulloughTimes