Buck up, people. Fox has a good Joe on World Series play-by-play

How do you solve a problem like a Joe Buck?
Don’t make it one. And knock it off with the tweets, like a well-known L.A. sports-talk figure sent out this week: “Question for #Dodgers fans. Do you think Joe Buck is biased AGAINST the #Dodgers?”
It’s a Pavlovian, dime-store trick. It plays into Dodgers’ fans worst insecurities.
There is no problem. On any game of MLB import, we’d rather have no one else than Buck. Or Dan Shulman, Matt Vasgersian and, add to that club, Joe Davis.
But we can see where the Buck blowback comes from, as perhaps one becomes weary from the overexposure of having done everything Dodgers-related this postseason, from the seven-game National League Championship Series up until this point. John Smoltz, he’s the one who’s been here the entire ride. Pair them up, and it’s Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly in “Step Brothers.” Or “Anchorman.” Or “Talladega Nights.”
You could make the case that Buck sounds as if he’s bored with all this rancor, is beyond the gravity or importance of these championship-level games, is trying to shake off any nervous energy by defaulting to snarky retorts for some deviant amusement. It’s some way to keep him engaged with this private joke of his — that, people, please, it’s just a game, stop taking things so seriously.
Seriously, enough already. If you’re aligned with other Dodgers fans waiting 30 years to stop scratching an itch, Buck will only became more like the mosquito buzzing around your mojito.
More in Tuesday’s Game 1 than in Wednesday’s Game 2 of Fox’s World Series telecast, Buck’s modus operandi could have rankled enough L.A. viewers to hear what they wanted to hear about any backhanded compliments coming the Dodgers’ way.
The play-by-play man acknowledged the Dodgers’ abilities. He pointed out their weak spots. What else do you want?
A couple of more too-cool-for-school comments came up Wednesday, but maybe Buck’s decelerating, knowing that before he can land in L.A. for at least Games 3 and 4 on Friday and Saturday, he has a stopover in Houston for a midseason minutia of an NFL Thursday night game that Fox continues to over-publicize.
Who wouldn’t feel a little stretched at this point?
No problems here
ESPN Radio’s World Series coverage, coming to L.A. on Wednesday via the Angels’ KLAA-AM (830), recovered nicely from a power outage in the bottom of the fifth inning. Shulman did play-by-play into his cellphone, relayed through to ESPN headquarters, and sent out over the air until the issue was resolved. No beats were missed.
May we recommend
Thumbs up: Kevin Kennedy when he subs in for Steve Sax this week on KLAC-AM (570) new 6-to-9 a.m. morning drive Dodgers talk. The onetime Red Sox manager knows what a Fenway circus can do to a team’s equilibrium.
Thumbs sideways: Stick around for the Fox KTTV-Channel 11 local post game show, if only to hear from Steve Garvey and Jose Mota in the studio. Just don’t expect too much depth and substance from the banter and inane questioning “reporters” Liz Habib and Pablo Alsina attempt live from the field, where they just seem to want to remark about how cold it is.