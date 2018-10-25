On their picture-perfect wall, Red Sox still have room for more

Hours before the Red Sox and Dodgers played Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday night, some took turns taking pictures in front of the wall. One parked himself next to a photo from Game 1, just under the words “11 more” — a reference to the 11 postseason wins a non-wild-card team needs to secure a title. The shot featured Eduardo Nunez rounding first base with his fist in the air after hitting a pinch-hit, three-run home run in the seventh inning of Boston’s 8-4 victory over the Dodgers on Tuesday night.