Ducks call up goaltender Reto Berra for the injured John Gibson

John Gibson is once again battling an injury.
The Ducks' starting goaltender exited Anaheim's victory over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday late in third period and will miss tonight's start against the Ottawa Senators. It was the second game in a row Gibson left early with an injury.
Reto Berra, who was with the club earlier this year when backup Ryan Miller was injured, was recalled Thursday.
Forward Jared Boll was reassigned to the club's minor league affiliate in San Diego to make room for Berra. Gibson has not been put on injured reserve, so for now, the injury doesn't appear serious.
Miller, a former Vezina Trophy winner, will start against the Senators.
The 37-year-old sports a 2.20 goals-against-average and a .928 save percentage through 15 appearances this season.
He'll be counted on to steer the ship with Gibson out as the Ducks seek a season-best four-game winning streak during their push for the postseason.
Gibson, 24, has been terrific this season under a barrage of shots with a plethora of highlight-reel saves. He's been injury-prone in the past, but has been mostly healthy this season, save for a few minor ailments.
Gibson has 18 wins along with a 2.63 GAA and a .922 save percentage.