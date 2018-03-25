Ryan Getzlaf, Josh Manson skate ahead of Ducks' game against Oilers

The Ducks could have reinforcements for their pivotal Sunday contest against the Edmonton Oilers.
Both Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf and defenseman Josh Manson participated in the morning skate earlier in Edmonton ahead of the 6:30 p.m. puck drop.
Getzlaf, who's piled up 18 points in his last 10 games, was a late scratch from the lineup Friday as he dealt with flu-like symptoms. It was second time in March the all-star center was sidelined by illness.
Josh Manson, who leads the Ducks with a +26 rating, exited the victory over the New Jersey Devils a week ago with an upper-body injury and then missed the last two matchups.
"He's been a revelation for us back there," Fowler said earlier this week in reference to Manson. "He's had a tremendous year, brings a lot to our team and to our back end specifically."
Manson figures to return to his usual spot alongside Hampus Lindholm as the Ducks' shutdown defensive pairing. They've been relied on this season to match up with the opposing team's top forwards, and they figure to see plenty of reigning MVP Connor McDavid on Sunday.
The Oilers captain has accumulated 96 points and leads the NHL in that category as the front-runner for the Art Ross Trophy, an honor he claimed last season.